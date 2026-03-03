Companies Look to Toastmasters International to Build Soft Skills

Organizations worldwide turn to corporate clubs to develop communication and leadership capabilities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization dedicated to communication and leadership development, continues to be a trusted resource for building today's most in-demand soft skills, including effective public speaking and leadership communication. Organizations, including a majority of companies on the 2025 Fortune 500 list, have found success by sponsoring Toastmasters corporate clubs to help employees grow skills that often fall outside the scope of conventional training programs.

Toastmasters International Corporate Clubs

Soft skills—such as communication, collaboration, and leadership—shape how individuals interact and perform in the workplace. While technical skills are often required for a role or taught on the job, these essential human skills are rarely developed through formal workplace training. Toastmasters helps bridge that gap by offering a practical, supportive environment where participants learn by doing.

Through local Toastmasters clubs, members develop communication and leadership skills during structured meetings. Participants take on roles such as introducing speakers, delivering prepared speeches, responding to impromptu questions—known as Table Topics®—and providing feedback. This hands-on approach allows members to practice real-world skills in a low-pressure setting, benefiting both individuals and organizations.

The organization's impact is evident across the corporate landscape, with more than 4,000 company-sponsored Toastmasters clubs worldwide. Based on the companies recognized on the 2025 Fortune 500 list, every one of the top 20 companies hosts at least one Toastmasters club, 88% of the top 100 companies participate, and nearly 300 Fortune 500 companies overall maintain an active Toastmasters presence.

"For decades, organizations have recognized the value of Toastmasters clubs for team members," said Daniel Rex, Chief Executive Officer of Toastmasters International. "A safe space for team members to develop communication and leadership skills delivers measurable benefits for both individuals and organizations, fueling the continued growth of our corporate clubs worldwide."

For more than 100 years, Toastmasters International has helped millions of people worldwide build the communication and leadership skills needed to succeed personally and professionally. Its proven learn-by-doing model continues to evolve, reinforcing Toastmasters' commitment to lifelong learning and a strong member experience.

Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Corporate Clubs:

What is the benefit of a corporate club to employees of that organization?

Corporate clubs often meet during lunch or just before or after work hours at the organization's location, making skill development convenient and accessible without disrupting work schedules.

Anyone within an organization may start a corporate club, though Human Resources teams frequently take the lead. More information is available on the Toastmasters website.

There is a one-time $125 club charter fee, a $25 new member fee, and dues of $60 per member every six months.

Search Find a Club on the Toastmasters website to find all current clubs.

To learn more about Toastmasters' learn-by-doing approach or how to start a corporate club, visit toastmasters.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that builds confidence and teaches public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person. In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback. It is through this regular practice that members are empowered to meet personal and professional communication goals. Founded in 1924, the organization is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, with over 265,000 members in more than 13,800 clubs in nearly 150 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or 720-679-0046.

