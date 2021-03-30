Companies Offer Diverse Opportunities Under One Umbrella

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identifying and staying in front of market trends and emerging sectors has always been a challenge for everyone from "big money" to the retail investor. Two of the most bullish market segments in the last couple years have been cryptocurrency and telehealth, both with tailwinds that were fanned by the pandemic to accelerate consumer adoption and magnified market awareness. Institutional money has been pouring into each, further adding to the momentum and validating investment theses. It's difficult to get exposure to both from a single company, but diversification is the mantra of ISW Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: ISWH) (Profile), which has been actively growing its portfolio in both cryptocurrency and healthcare, which complements its logistics and supply chain management division. There are only a select few public companies that offer such diverse opportunity under one umbrella. CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) operates in software and technology in addition to its Bitcoin mining fleet. Others have diversified outside crypto such as Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCQX: HVBTF) and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN).

Cryptocurrency market forecast to reach $5.2 billion by 2026 while at-home healthcare market rises to $515.6 billion by 2027.

ISW Holdings recently tripled its cryptocurrency mining capacity with second and third Proceso POD5IVE datacenters.

The company just launched TeleCare Home Health subsidiary, filling a void in the telehealth industry, and upped revenue share in a JV with Paradigm Home Health.

ISWH is negotiating an acquisition that will deepen its footprint in the telehealth market by addressing unmet need in autism care.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the ISWH editorial.

Bitcoin & Telehealth: The Places to Be

A look at the numbers quickly ferrets out why Bitcoin keeps appreciating in value. There are about 18.7 million Bitcoin in circulation out of the total of only 21 million that will ever be released. According to Glassnode, an analysis firm that tracks blockchain data, there are actually only about four million Bitcoin freely circulating, and the number is shrinking as people hold on tightly. With the Bitcoin supply chain drying up, Glassnode believes a massive short squeeze could be in the works because there is only so much to go around. Bobby Lee, CEO of crypto wallet company Ballet, sees 2021 as the continuation of the bull cycle for Bitcoin, which he thinks could reach $100,000 this summer and $300,000 by the end of the year. John Willock, CEO at digital-asset exchange Blocktane, sees institutional investors only buying "clean" tokens from reputable exchanges such as Coinbase Pro against the backdrop of a supply shortfall as a driver undergirding further upside for Bitcoin prices.

As noted on Crunchbase, venture capital has also broken the mold with its new patterns investing in telehealth. In short, VCs can't get enough, making big investments at all stages of development across the complete market spectrum from postcard urine tests to digital health clinics. Anyone that didn't recognize the trend towards healthcare from the home got a to see it on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic that saw more people than ever before, including seniors, seeing a doctor from their kitchen table.

Relevant Nascency, Unique Approach

For global brand management company ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), these are two attractive markets due to their relative nascency, yet incredible scale and disruptive nature. Las Vegas-based ISW Holdings has taken a unique approach to cryptocurrency through mining operations and turnkey mining solutions, aligning the company for a durable footprint in a global cryptocurrency market that Facts and Factors forecasts to reach $5.2 billion by 2026.

In the home healthcare space, ISW Holdings just launched a new wholly owned subsidiary branded TeleCare Home Health, LLC. TeleCare fits into the company's health and wellness unit that also includes cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The launch of TeleCare positions ISW Holdings to penetrate the global home healthcare market currently valued around $300 billion and expected by Grand View Research to reach $515.6 billion by 2027.

Coming at Crypto Two Ways

ISW Holdings has expertise in guiding its companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. This model means leveraging a network of partners in order to achieve goals, including operating the lowest-energy-cost Bitcoin mining facilities at scale in America. This is accomplished through strategic partnerships with industry leaders and through securing advantageous power purchase agreements in the top 10 markets.

In the turnkey facility space, the name to know is ISW's partner Bit5ive. ISW is on the cusp of energizing its initial Proceso POD5IVE crypto mining unit and earlier this month tripled its fleet by adding two new mining datacenters to its fleet. The state-of-the-art pods include hundreds of high-performance mining rigs and are environmentally friendly facilities utilizing renewable energy resources for efficient electricity and lower operational costs compared to traditional utilities. Going forward, ISW will not only mine cryptocurrency from its own 8' x 40' pods, but also sell the POD5IVE as a turnkey solution at a price of $168,000 each.

TeleCare Launched, JV Deal Reworked

For its healthcare division, the company, in the words of ISWH president and chairman Alonzo Pierce, is proceeding "full-steam ahead" in filling gaps where digital healthcare meets the home setting. The company is addressing a major barrier to entry holding back mainstream adoption post-coronavirus by enabling continuity of care beyond the virtual visit. The aging population embraced remote technology as a means to be able to see their doctors from the safety of home, but the process is not comprehensive without requisite follow up at-home care, which is the strength of the newly launched TeleCare Home Health division.

Teleare is making efficient use of its resources while it awaits Medicare/Medicaid accreditation, including hiring a full-time director of nursing and reaching the qualifying number of patients. The company has also restructured the relationship with its telehealth and home healthcare joint venture partner, Paradigm Home Health. Per the new deal, ISW will book 70% of all sales from the joint venture, up from the 50% ISW had been receiving.

Polishing the Edges

Concurrent with the positive developments with the Proceso POD5IVE datacenters and TeleCare, ISW Holdings is reviewing the books to build and store value. More precisely, the company negotiated the cancellation of a looming convertible note that strengthened the balance sheet and preserved shareholders value.

The company also recently teased that it is evaluating a potential acquisition that would further widen ISW's footprint in telehealth by serving the autism community, particularly rural and disadvantaged populations. According to Marketresearchfuture.com, the autism services market is estimated to generate approximately $7.05 billion in revenue annually by 2023. With negotiations still in the early stages, the company couldn't provide much more clarity on the opportunity just yet.

The Amalgamation of Technology

Seems like most investors want some level of exposure to cryptocurrency and there are different ways to achieve this. The most straight forward path is obviously buying Bitcoin or any other of the thousands of digital coins and tokens available today, but self-directed investors might want to take cues from institutions and stick to only reputable exchanges. There are also a bevy of companies that have their business entrenched in cryptos that can provide upside and other pathways such as funds and diversified public companies that spread risk across multiple assets.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is in the business of providing advanced software, controls and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges, offering a suite of products that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. While primarily billed as a software and controls technology company, CleanSpark actually generated one-third of its $2.25 million in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2020 from its Bitcoin mining subsidiaries in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America. Marathon operates a proprietary datacenter in Hardin, Montana with maximum power capacity of 105 Megawatts and also owns 2,060 advanced ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin Miners at a co-hosted facility in North Dakota. Once fully deployed, Marathon's mining fleet will consist of more than 103,000 miners capable of producing 10.36 EH/, or 10.36 quintillion hashes per second.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCQX: HVBTF) owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered datacenter facilities in Canada, Sweden and Iceland, which produce newly minted digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. HIVE's deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto coins. On March 25, the company disclosed a share swap with DeFi Technologies for the purpose of partnering for the purpose of creating a partnership surrounding the decentralized finance ecosystem with specific applications around Ethereum and Miner Extractable Value.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a leading provider of supercomputing solutions, is renown in crypto circles globally for inventing the world's first ASIC-powered Bitcoin mining machine in 2013, radically catalyzing the growth of a computationally advanced Bitcoin mining sector. Today, the company remains distinguished for superior cost-efficiencies and performance while pushing the limits of today's computing hardware. Last month, Canaan supplied 6,000 of its A1246 AvalonMiners to Core Scientific

Cryptocurrencies and telehealth aren't hot sectors for no reason. They're paradigm shifting, re-shaping the financial and healthcare markets. It's no wonder that so-called "smart" money (read as institutions, funds, family offices, etc.) are aggressively targeting these industries for what they mean today, tomorrow and years down the road.

For more information about ISW Holdings Inc., please visit ISW Holdings.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1-(954)345-0611

SOURCE NetworkNewsWire