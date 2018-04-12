Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

We may have a fresh buy signal brewing in the Biotechnology ETF. Due to the Chinese cooling down a tad with respect to import tariffs, we are seeing a nice up-move in US futures this morning. The biotech ETF now has a very good chance of forming a weekly swing this week. Weekly swings usually mean a hard bottom is in place. IBB printing its lows of the year last Friday the 6th of April when the ETF dropped to $100.52 for the year. As I write, the pre-market price is $104.49. We are long plenty of biotech names in our portfolio. This sector is peculiar in that it can bottom both before and after the S&P500 (NYSE: SPX) prints its own respective hard bottoms or intermediate lows. I still maintain the S&P put in its own intermediate low last Monday on the 2nd of April. In all probability, the biotech complex bottomed 4 days after. Therefore let's go through some other reasons why biotech remains a solid investment especially now near its lows for the year.

Some biotechnology stocks active in the sector include: Propanc Biopharma Inc. (OTC: PPCB), CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE), and Celgene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CELG).

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB)

Market Cap: 1.57M, current share price: $.065

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (PPCB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, this week announced the completion of a scientific advice meeting with te Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK, regarding the investigational medicinal product (IMP) manufacturing program for PRP, the Company's lead product candidate. A number of topics were raised and clarified regarding the preparation of a clinical trial application (CTA) for a First-In-Human study in the UK. Key topics included the definition of starting material under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) principles, as well as certain tests to be conducted as part of the ongoing quality assurance and control requirements for manufacture of a biological product for human use.



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)

Market Cap: $678.82M, current share price: $14.09

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY), just announced that a late-breaking poster presentation describing new data from a second interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) will be featured during The International Liver CongressTM hosted by the European Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (EASL) in Paris, France (April 11-15, 2018). Seladelpar is an orally administered, potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in development for PBC and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



Endocyte Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT)

Market Cap: $620.74M, current share price: $9.27

Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for personalized cancer treatment, announced that four posters will be presented by Endocyte scientists at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018 to be held in Chicago, IL, April 14 - 18, 2018.

The company will present two posters and a late-breaking abstract relating to Endocyte's chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) adaptor molecule (CAM) platform, along with a poster on PSMA-617.



Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE)

Market Cap: $564.37M, current share price: $6.22

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) and Celularity Inc announced today that the companies have started screening patients for its leading CD38 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy drug development program, following FDA review allowing clinical trial initiation.

Phase 1, Open-Label, Dose-Escalation, Pharmacokinetic, and Pharmacodynamic Study of the Safety and Efficacy of CAR2 Anti-CD38 A2 CAR-T Cells in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (http://www.clinicaltrials.gov : NCT03464916). IND filing completed. Study cleared for patient enrollment.



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)

Market Cap: $67.24B, current share price: $89.24

Celgene Corporation (CELG) will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Friday, May 04, 2018 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2018 financial and operational results. The first quarter results will include the financial and operational results of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. following the March 6, 2018 close of the acquisition. The webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page at http://www.celgene.com.

Newlink Genetics Corporation

Market Cap: $154.38, current share price: $4.16

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) today announced a review of its clinical programs.

This morning's announcement by Incyte and Merck on the ECHO-301 trial for patients with advanced melanoma is a disappointing result for the IDO field. Indoximod, NewLink Genetics' IDO pathway inhibitor, has a differentiated mechanism of action (MOA) which may demonstrate clinical benefit for patients where direct enzymatic inhibitors have not. In light of Incyte's announcement, however, NewLink is undertaking a review of its clinical programs and will provide an update when it is completed.

Content Provided By: Microcap Speculators

Email: info@microcapspecualtors.com

Phone: 1-702-720-6310

Website: http://microcapspeculators.com/



For Full Legal Disclaimer Click Here.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM,) and its online brand FinancialNewsMedia.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks included herein by MS. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release on behalf of MS.



MS Disclosure: Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns, Microcapspeculators.com may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. ACR Communication LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or in equity in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

(954)345-0611





Commentary Source: Microcapspeculators.com

SOURCE Microcapspeculators.com