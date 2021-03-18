Companies with a Culture of Health Outperform in the Marketplace

Research shows that companies who invest in a culture of health outperform in the marketplace. Tweet this

"There's been growing evidence that a healthy workforce offers a competitive advantage. The goal of our research is to demonstrate to corporate leadership, fund managers, and investors the real-world financial value of a commitment to employee health, safety, and well-being," said co-author Raymond Fabius, MD.

The study results showed a cumulative time-weighted return of 263.83% return on equity on December 31, 2018, compared to the S&P 500 total return on equity of 243.03% - a 2% per year advantage for the HAAF.

Fabius remarks, "Employers, fund managers, and fund investors would be well served by including strategies that assess a company's commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of their workforce when evaluating investments in their enterprise and portfolios."

Read the full publication here.

About HealthNEXT: A leading developer of workforce population health strategies, HealthNEXT provides a powerful combination for organizations large and small: the only published, peer-reviewed employee health and well-being assessment in the market + access to world-class Chief Medical Officers on-demand, in one data-driven platform. Led by a team of experts with extensive clinical and organizational leadership experience, the HealthNEXT solution builds a culture of health and well-being within organizations that reduces healthcare costs, enhances productivity, and maintains an enduring competitive advantage. Learn more at healthnext.com.

