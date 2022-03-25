Companion Care Startup Makes Home Health Aides' Job Satisfaction Top Priority

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 10,000 Americans age into Medicare daily, many of whom prefer to receive care in the comfort of home. As this number continues to grow, so does the need for reliable home health aides.

Carefluent , a new companion care company, provides assistance with Activities of Daily Living such as meal prep, light housekeeping, transportation, physical activity, and more. In addition to these core services, Carefluent's model focuses on providing a personally customized experience for both Careseekers and Care Companions.

Personal Home Care Now Hiring

"At Carefluent, treating everyone with respect and dignity is our corporate culture. We personally vet and select all of our Care Companions, so we know they're the best of the best," shares Vick. "First and foremost, our Care Companions' individual needs and preferences are an integral part of our proprietary matching algorithm. To further demonstrate our commitment, our starting hourly rate is $15; but many of our Care Companions earn over $20 per hour due to their certifications and other competencies, such as foreign language fluency. These skills are in high demand, which supports a higher rate of pay." says Founder and CEO Daphney Vick.

Carefluent prioritizes a fair pay scale in an industry where mainly minority women employees are notoriously overworked and underpaid. Our actions don't end there. We provide paid Orientation and Training, and on-demand instructional guides for continued learning and professional development.

Each Care Companion joins as an independent contractor and is in complete control of their hours and availability. One can work as little or as often as they please.

Our Care Companion job requirements ensure we hire the most qualified candidates:

At least 21 years of age

Valid Driver's License

Clean driving record

Pass a comprehensive background check

Pass a drug test

Pass the Carefluent Assessment

High school diploma or equivalent

Carefluent is currently hiring in the following areas:

North Carolina : Charlotte , Durham , Greensboro , Greenville , and Raleigh

, , , , and South Carolina : Charleston , N. Charleston, Columbia , Fort Mill , Greenville , and Rock Hill

Interested individuals can visit https://mycarefluent.com/ to learn more and apply.

About Carefluent

Carefluent was founded to fill a need for in-home companion care that meets clients' cultural, social, and linguistic needs and preferences. Carefluent understands the impact of culture on quality of health and life. As such, clients receive world-class assistance with Activities of Daily Living and Instrumental Activities of Daily Living, delivered by carefully vetted and trained Care Companions. Services include companionship, grooming, bathing, toileting, transportation, exercise, meal prep, shopping, light housekeeping, and medication reminders. Most care companions have additional skills such as fluency in foreign languages, experience with meal prep for special dietary needs, relevant certifications, and more.

