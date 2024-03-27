Companion Diagnostic Market Research Report 2024 with Executive and Consultant Guides

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets - the Future of Diagnostics by Application, Technology and Funding With Executive and Consultant Guides 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companion Diagnostics are poised to revolutionize the diagnostics industry. The market is moving out of the lab and into the clinic. Oncology, especially immune-oncology is leading the way. And the FDA is holding the door open for this diagnostic technology of the future. Find out the latest outlook for this important market.

Will Personalized Companion Diagnostics become the norm for diagnostics?

Learn all about how diagnostic players are jockeying for positions with their pharmaceutical counterparts and creating new and significant business opportunities. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunities. Diagnostic companies are trying to back the right horse. The science is racing forward. And the cost of molecular diagnostics continues to fall.

"Companion Diagnostic Markets, the Future of Diagnostics" provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand the New Nucleic Acid Test Pricing in detail. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies.

Make research investment decisions.

Specific growth and market size estimates for your area of interest is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities' growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country or specific area in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Companion Diagnostics?

2.2 The Personalized Medicine Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size.

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

3.2.1 Basics

3.2.2 Method

3.2.3 Disease risk assessment

3.2.4 Applications

3.2.5 Diagnosis and intervention

3.2.5.1 Companion Diagnostics

3.2.6 Drug development and usage

3.2.7 Respiratory proteomics

3.2.8 Cancer genomics

3.2.9 Population screening

3.2.10 Challenges

3.2.11 Regulatory oversight

3.2.12 Intellectual property rights

3.2.13 Reimbursement policies

3.2.14 Patient privacy and confidentiality

3.3 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

3.3.1 Chromosomes

3.3.2 Genes

3.3.3 Epigenetics

3.4 Cancer Genes

3.4.1 Germline vs Somatic

3.4.2 Changing Clinical Role

3.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

3.5.1 New Pharmaceutical Funding Market

3.5.2 Economies of Scale

3.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.5.3 Physician Office Labs

3.5.4 Physicians and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Level of Care.

4.1.2 Immuno-oncology.

4.1.3 Liability.

4.1.4 The Aging World

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 State of knowledge.

4.2.2 Genetic Blizzard.

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance.

4.2.4 Regulation and coverage.

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Agilent CDx Assay IVDR Certified

5.3 ARUP Laboratories Gets Approval for Gene Therapy CDx

5.4 Guardant Health Gets Medicare Coverage for Liquid Biopsy Test

5.5 Amoy Dx PLC Panel Gets Approval in Japan as CDx

5.6 UnitedHealthcare Expands Precision Oncology Dx Coverage

5.7 JaxBio to Create Array-Based Cancer Tests

5.8 Agilent, Qiagen Win FDA Approvals Companion Diagnostics

5.9 Navignostics Using Single-Cell Spatial Proteomics

5.10 HMNC Brain Health to Develop Companion Diagnostics

5.11 Propath UK, Nucleai Partner on Spatial Proteomics

5.12 Becton Dickinson, Labcorp Collaborate for Flow Cytometry-Based CompanionDiagnostics

5.13 Almac, AstraZeneca Strike CDx Development Pact

5.14 Avalon GloboCare, Lu Daopei Hematology Institute to Develop Cell Therapy CDx

5.15 Burning Rock Secures Lung Cancer NGS Test Approval in China

5.16 TenSixteen Bio Developing Drugs, Companion NGS Tests

5.17 Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay

5.18 Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte Ink Comarketing Deal for Cancer IVDs

5.19 Qiagen, Denovo Biopharma to Develop Liquid Biopsy CDx Test

5.20 Japanese Approves Thermo Fisher Scientific Oncomine Assay as CDx

5.21 Promega, Henlius to Develop Microsatellite Instability CDx for Cancer Drug

5.22 Natera Aims to Lead Market in Solid Tumor Adjuvant CDx

5.23 Oncocyte Details Expansions Plans

5.24 Agilent Acquires Resolution Biosciences

5.25 Qiagen, Inovio Expand CDx Partnership

5.26 AmoyDx, AstraZeneca Strike Ovarian Cancer CDx Alliance

5.27 NeoGenomics to Grow Through CDx Agreements, Acquisitions

5.28 Personalis Neoantigen Platform Driving Improved Immunotherapy Prediction

5.29 Biocartis Collaborating with Endpoint Health on CDx Tests for Idylla Platform

5.30 FDA Approves Foundation Medicine Test as CDx for Three Targeted Therapies

5.31 Promega to Develop MSI Assay as CDx

5.32 Guardant Health to Develop CDx for Janssen

5.33 Burning Rock Bio, CStone Pharmaceuticals to Codevelop CDx

5.34 FDA Approval for FoundationOneCDx

5.35 FDA finalizes CDx Guidance

5.36 QIAGEN Launches CDx Therascreen BRAF Test

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 AccuraGen Inc.

6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.5 Aethlon Medical

6.6 Agilent/Dako

6.7 Anchor Dx

6.8 ANGLE plc

6.9 ARUP Laboratories

6.10 AVIVA Systems Biology

6.11 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.12 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.13 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.14 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.15 Bioarray Genetics

6.16 Biocartis

6.17 Biocept, Inc.

6.18 Biodesix Inc.

6.19 BioFluidica

6.20 BioGenex

6.21 BioIVT

6.22 Biolidics Ltd

6.23 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.24 Bioneer Corporation

6.25 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.26 Bio-Reference Laboratories

6.27 Bio-Techne

6.28 Bioview

6.29 Bolidics

6.30 Boreal Genomics

6.31 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.32 Burning Rock

6.33 Cardiff Oncology

6.34 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.35 Castle Biosciences, Inc.

6.36 CellCarta

6.37 CellMax Life

6.38 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.39 Charles River Laboratories

6.40 Circulogene

6.41 Cizzle Biotech

6.42 Clinical Genomics

6.43 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

6.44 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.45 Diagnologix LLC

6.46 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.47 Dxcover

6.48 Element Biosciences

6.49 Enzo Biochem

6.50 Epic Sciences

6.51 Epigenomics AG

6.52 Eurofins Scientific

6.53 Fabric Genomics

6.54 Fluxion Biosciences

6.55 Freenome

6.56 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.57 Fyr Diagnostics

6.58 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.59 Genetron Holdings

6.60 GenomOncology

6.61 GILUPI Nanomedizin

6.62 Guardant Health

6.63 HansaBiomed

6.64 HeiScreen

6.65 Helomics

6.66 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.67 iCellate

6.68 Illumina

6.69 Incell Dx

6.70 Inivata

6.71 INOVIQ

6.72 Integrated Diagnostics

6.73 Invitae Corporation

6.74 Invivogen

6.75 Invivoscribe

6.76 Janssen Diagnostics

6.77 Lunglife AI Inc

6.78 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.79 MDx Health

6.80 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.81 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.82 Millipore Sigma

6.83 Miltenyi Biotec

6.84 miR Scientific

6.85 Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

6.86 NantHealth, Inc.

6.87 Natera

6.88 NeoGenomics

6.89 NGeneBio

6.90 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

6.91 Oncocyte

6.92 OncoDNA

6.93 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.94 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.95 PamGene

6.96 Panagene

6.97 Perkin Elmer (Revvity)

6.98 Personal Genome Diagnostics

6.99 Personalis

6.100 Precipio

6.101 Precision Medicine Group

6.102 PrecisionMed

6.103 Predicine

6.104 Promega

6.105 Qiagen

6.106 Rarecells SAS

6.107 RareCyte

6.108 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.109 Screencell

6.110 Sema4 Holdings

6.111 Sense Biodetection

6.112 Siemens Healthineers

6.113 simfo GmbH

6.114 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.115 Singular Genomics

6.116 Singulomics

6.117 SkylineDx

6.118 Standard BioTools

6.119 Stilla Technologies

6.120 Sysmex Inostics

6.121 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.122 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.123 Todos Medical

6.124 Ultima Genomics

6.125 Veracyte

6.126 Volition

6.127 Vortex Biosciences

6.128 Vyant Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkdpgi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets