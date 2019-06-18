Companion Diagnostics Market (2 Edition), 2019-2030

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTRODUCTION

The introduction of personalized medicine has brought about a paradigm shift within the healthcare sector. Over the years, many cases have been identified where conventional treatment options have failed to demonstrate any therapeutic benefit. It is estimated that nearly 50% of prescribed drugs / therapies fail to show adequate clinical benefits. In fact, adverse drug-related reactions / side effects are reported to be the fourth leading cause of death in the US. To mitigate challenges associated with adverse drug reactions, there are multiple therapeutic products in the market, and many more under development, which have been tailored to effectively treat disease with unique molecular / genetic signatures.



Personalized therapies demand companion diagnostics to make physicians aware of patients' unique genetic profiles, thereby, enabling them to make informed decisions. A study of nearly 200 unique pharmacological interventions, across 670 clinical trials, concluded that the likelihood of a lead compound passing through all the phases of clinical development and eventually getting approved is only 11%. The same study highlighted that correlating disease-specific biomarker data with therapeutic susceptibility and using this information to recruit patients for clinical research demonstrated a six fold increase in trial success rates. It is also worth highlighting that companion diagnostic guided drug development efforts have been estimated to help reduce clinical trial costs by almost 60%.



Since the approval of the HercepTest™ (in 1998) for identifying patients for treatment with trastuzumab, over 50 companion diagnostics have been developed for various drugs. Further, several companies have also undertaken initiatives to develop biomarker-based therapeutics for other disease indications, such as infectious diseases, neurological disorders and metabolic disorders. Industry stakeholders are forging strategic alliances with diagnostic developers to develop diagnostic solutions for a diverse array of drugs / therapies. Such initiatives are focused on improving clinical trial success rates, and subsequently optimizing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Companion Diagnostics Market (2nd Edition), 2019-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of these diagnostic tests over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various stakeholders in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering companion diagnostics, including information on their geographical location, corresponding drug(s) / drug class, affiliated biomarker, assay technique involved (in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), next generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and others), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, inflammatory disorders and others) and the type of sample required (tumor tissue, blood, bone marrow and others).

Detailed profiles of developers of companion diagnostics (shortlisted on the basis of the strength of product portfolio), featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of companion diagnostics available / under development and recent collaborations. In addition, each profile includes a list of the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to support future growth.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of product portfolio), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands, taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength of product portfolio, geographical presence / reach, recent collaborations, diversity in therapeutic focus and overall market position of each company.

An analysis of the partnerships and collaborations pertaining to companion diagnostics, featuring a comprehensive set of analyses based on various parameters, such as the type of partnership, affiliated biomarkers, therapeutic areas and the most active players.

A comparative analysis of the needs of different stakeholders (drug developers, diagnostic developers, testing laboratories, physicians, payers and patients) involved in this domain.

A discussion on various steps of the development operations, namely research and development, clinical assessment of the product, manufacturing and assembly, payer negotiation and marketing / sales activities, of a companion diagnostic and the cost requirements across each of the aforementioned stages.

A comprehensive analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials featuring the key biomarkers across different type of therapies and cancer indications. The analysis highlights the key trends associated with these clinical studies across various parameters, such as trial start year, trial status, phase of development, key indications, type of therapy, biomarkers evaluated, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for companion diagnostics developers, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as the disease incidence, adoption of companion diagnostic tests and the likely prices, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] different therapeutic areas (oncological disorders (breast cancer, colorectal cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer) and non-oncological disorders (Alzheimer's disease and HIV/AIDs), [B] important assay techniques (in situ hybridization (ISH), immune histochemistry (IHC), next generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and others) and [C] key geographical regions (US, EU5, Japan, China and Australia). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions conducted with stakeholders in this domain. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



