Companion Medical and One Drop Announce Partnership in Integrated Diabetes Management

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Medical, a leader in the development of smart insulin delivery and disease management tools, and One Drop, a leader in the development of integrated digital therapeutics solutions for people with diabetes, announced today a dedicated partnership to further advance diabetes management. The companies have integrated their platforms so that data from both devices are available real-time in both apps, allowing users to view a more complete and useful set of data in their app of choice. The companies will now ship a One Drop | Chrome Bluetooth blood glucose meter with each eligible Companion Medical InPen™ at no additional cost to the user.

One Drop

"Companion and One Drop have an aligned mission to empower people living with diabetes with easy-to-use, connected solutions that improve outcomes at a lower cost," said Companion Medical's Chief Executive Officer Sean Saint. "The One Drop solution offers many unique benefits for patients including affordable supplies delivered directly to users' homes, real-time personal coaching from live CDEs, automated decision support, blood glucose forecasts, and integration with thousands of health apps and devices. By sharing data seamlessly between our apps, we are providing a broader context for coaching discussions and treatment decisions. Integrated disease management is the holy grail in diabetes, and we are thrilled to take this important step toward providing users with the information they need to make optimal decisions."

"Consumer-focused, digitally integrated diabetes care is paving the way for affordable, accessible, and powerful insights that drive behavior change in people with diabetes and immediate cost-savings for healthcare payers and providers," said One Drop Chief Executive Officer Jeff Dachis. "Over 30 million people are living with diabetes in America. The medical system can't be there 24/7, but mobile apps and connected devices can. As a society struggling with the burden of diabetes, we could all use a win. Consumers often face an uphill battle with diabetes and the partnership between Companion Medical and One Drop is a win for consumers with diabetes, a win for payers and employers, and a win for healthcare professionals."

About Companion Medical

Companion Medical, Inc. (www.companionmedical.com) provides advanced technology to improve diabetes care. Companion's initial product, InPen™, is the only FDA-cleared, smart insulin pen paired with an integrated diabetes management app. Companion received CE Mark in July 2018 and is cleared for iOS and Android platforms in the U.S. The company leverages cross-functional engineering expertise, clinical experience and first-hand knowledge of diabetes to develop innovative solutions for diabetes management. Companion is a privately-held company based in San Diego, CA.

About One Drop

One Drop (Informed Data Systems Inc.) is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of people with diabetes worldwide. The One Drop platform brings affordable, accessible diabetes care to everyone with diabetes and a smartphone, as well as their insurers and health care providers. One Drop's consumer subscription services are available for purchase in-app (iOS and Android) and at http://getonedrop.com. One Drop | Mobile is available for free download worldwide (iOS and Android). For more information, contact just@onedrop.today.

