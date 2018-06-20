Companion Medical Announces Insights by InPen, the Future of MDI Reports
SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Medical, a leader in the development of advanced technology to improve diabetes care, announced today the launch of Insights by InPen™, the first and only integrated diabetes management report powered by a smart pen. Last year, Companion launched the InPen system, the only FDA-cleared, smart insulin pen with a best-in-class diabetes management app.
"Complete and reliable data are vital for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers," said Companion's Chief Executive Officer Sean Saint. "The InPen system empowers MDI users with meaningful, actionable and accessible data that can be sent from their phone directly to their physician. Using Insights by InPen, healthcare providers can optimize treatment for MDI users, just as they do for insulin pump users."
The data presented by Insights by InPen include average glucose, average total daily dose, dose calculator usage, missed doses, and detailed daily views. This information enables providers to monitor glucose control and adherence patterns, identify the cause and effect of key decisions, and make targeted improvements to therapy.
InPen is available in the U.S. by prescription only. InPen automatically tracks insulin doses, detects priming and transmits this information to the InPen app, which integrates glucose data from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitors through Apple® Health.
About Companion Medical
Companion Medical, Inc. (www.companionmedical.com) is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA. The company leverages cross-functional engineering expertise, clinical experience and first-hand knowledge of diabetes to develop innovative solutions for diabetes management.
