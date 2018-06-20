Companion Medical Announces Insights by InPen, the Future of MDI Reports

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Medical, a leader in the development of advanced technology to improve diabetes care, announced today the launch of Insights by InPen™, the first and only integrated diabetes management report powered by a smart pen. Last year, Companion launched the InPen system, the only FDA-cleared, smart insulin pen with a best-in-class diabetes management app.

Insights by InPen on a user's smartphone. The report is ready to be sent to a healthcare provider by email or fax. Daily Timelines are available on the second page. View detailed information about a user's week such as blood glucose, insulin, and carbohydrate data.

"Complete and reliable data are vital for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers," said Companion's Chief Executive Officer Sean Saint. "The InPen system empowers MDI users with meaningful, actionable and accessible data that can be sent from their phone directly to their physician. Using Insights by InPen, healthcare providers can optimize treatment for MDI users, just as they do for insulin pump users."

The data presented by Insights by InPen include average glucose, average total daily dose, dose calculator usage, missed doses, and detailed daily views. This information enables providers to monitor glucose control and adherence patterns, identify the cause and effect of key decisions, and make targeted improvements to therapy.

InPen is available in the U.S. by prescription only. InPen automatically tracks insulin doses, detects priming and transmits this information to the InPen app, which integrates glucose data from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitors through Apple® Health.

Download the InPen app on the Apple® App Store.

For more information, visit www.companionmedical.com.

About Companion Medical

Companion Medical, Inc. (www.companionmedical.com) is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA. The company leverages cross-functional engineering expertise, clinical experience and first-hand knowledge of diabetes to develop innovative solutions for diabetes management.

Megan Hakes

858-522-0252

www.companionmedical.com

197447@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/companion-medical-announces-insights-by-inpen-the-future-of-mdi-reports-300669255.html

SOURCE Companion Medical

Related Links

http://www.companionmedical.com

