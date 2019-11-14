Companion Protect Announces Partnership With Brittany Matthews

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Protect, a leading pet health insurance company, has announced an exclusive partnership with American fitness trainer, businesswoman and former professional soccer player, Brittany Matthews.

Beyond her personal career, Matthews may also be recognized as the longtime girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes II, who together share their dogs, Steel and Silver, as well as a passion for positive shelter experiences and ensuring affordable healthcare for all pets.

Companion Protect

"Our friends had started talking to us about pet insurance, and from early on, it seemed confusing and difficult to understand; then I met Companion Protect. I was able to sit down with members of the Companion Protect team and realized very quickly that their mission and values aligned with my philosophy as a pet mama," said Brittany Matthews. "I learned that not only is Companion Protect the only pet insurance provider that does not discriminate on breed but their coverage was simple to understand and affordable to obtain for Steel and Silver. I am so excited about this partnership and being a part of extending and enhancing the lives of pets!"

Matthews has accumulated over 300,000 combined followers between her and her dogs' social channels, and this partnership will provide a genuine and relatable voice for the most affordable pet coverage yet.

"We are so excited to announce our partnership with Brittany Matthews. Matthews is the perfect partner for Companion Protect, as we are both dedicated to extending and enhancing the lives of pets," said Casey Masters, CEO of Companion Protect. "Her enthusiasm and passion for animals align perfectly with our mission. Collectively, we are passionate about breed equality and improving the long-term health of animals. We are thrilled to have her join the family and cannot wait to see where this partnership goes."

Matthews and Mahomes will also appear on the cover of a 2020 pet calendar featuring teammates and local shelter animals, which will raise funds for Kansas City's animal shelters and 15 and the Mahomies.

To learn more about Companion Protect's easy-to-use programs that truly benefit pets and their parents and result in happier healthier lives, please visit www.companionprotect.com.

About Companion Protect

Companion Protect™ is committed to providing the highest quality of health care coverage for pets. With an innovative and experienced team of industry experts, we focus on providing pet parents with affordable, comprehensive and simple coverage options for the four-legged members of their family. The company is privately held and rapidly growing.

