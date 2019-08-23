Company 3, A Subsidiary Of Deluxe Entertainment Services, Acquires Sixteen19 And PowerHouse VFX

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Company 3, a subsidiary of Deluxe Entertainment Services, today announced that it has acquired Sixteen19, a world-class creative editorial, production and post services company based at 44 West 18th Street, New York. The deal includes Sixteen19's innovative visual effects wing, PowerHouse VFX and a mobile dailies operation with international reach. The combination of these industry trailblazers will unite two talented teams of artists and technicians, as well as fortify Company 3's position as a leader in New York's booming post-production market for feature film and episodic TV. As part of the acquisition, industry veterans and Sixteen19 Co-Founders Jonathan Hoffman and Pete Conlin, along with their longtime collaborator, EVP of Business Development and Strategy Alastair Binks, will join Company 3's leadership team.

"With Sixteen19 under the Company 3 umbrella, we significantly expand what we bring to the production community, addressing a real unmet need in the industry," said Company 3 President Stefan Sonnenfeld. "This infusion of talent and infrastructure will allow us to provide a complete suite of services for clients, from the start of production through the creative editing process to visual effects, final color, finishing and mastering. We've worked in tandem with Sixteen19 many times over the years, so we know that they have always provided strong client relationships, a best-in-class team, and a deeply creative environment. We're excited to bring that company's vision into the fold at Company 3."

As a subsidiary of Deluxe, Company 3 is part of a broad portfolio of post-production services. Bringing together the complementary services and geographic reach of Company3, Sixteen19 and PowerHouse VFX, will expand Company 3's overall portfolio of post-production offerings and reach new markets in the US and internationally.

Known for creative color artistry and pioneering technology, Company 3 is home to talented world-renowned colorists working across feature film, commercials and television. Out of its facilities in Los Angeles, New York and London, Company 3 also provides dailies creation, both in-house and through its extensive location services, EC3 – making use of custom hardware and software solutions and highly-skilled field technicians. With the addition of Sixteen19's services, the company will expand its dailies and complement available services to include creative editorial spaces in those cities.

Sixteen19's New York location includes 60 beautifully-appointed and large editorial suites; two 4K digital cinema grading theaters, and a number of aesthetically pleasing and comfortable spaces designed to utilize natural light, open environments, and the abundance of common areas. Sixteen19's mobile dailies services, well known for the ability to rapidly deploy and equip pop-up dailies and/or editorial spaces virtually anywhere in the world – will be a perfect companion to Company 3's existing robust offerings in that arena. PowerHouse VFX includes dedicated teams of experienced supervisors, producers and artists in 2D and 3D visual effects and compositing.

"The New York film community initially recognized the potential for a Company 3 and Sixteen19 partnership," said Sixteen19 Co-Founder Jonathan Hoffman. "It's not just the fact that a significant majority of the projects we work on are finished at Company 3, it's more that our fundamental vision about post has always been aligned with Stefan's. We value innovation; we've built terrific creative teams; and above all else, we both put clients first, always. It's not hard to see why people in the community were strongly supportive of a partnership like this for some time."

"We're very excited to take this next step in the Sixteen19 story," said Sixteen19 Co-Founder, Pete Conlin. "With Company 3, we can not only provide the film and episodic communities with the absolute best-in-class creatives, engineering teams, and facility environments, but we also have the opportunity to innovate post-production workflows for 21st century content creators on a global scale. It's the right strategic move for both companies and it will build on our respective strengths while creating a new kind of company that simply didn't exist in New York until now."

Stefan Sonnenfeld will continue to serve as President of Company 3 and oversee operations of Sixteen19 and PowerHouse VFX.

About Company 3

Company 3 is a leading creative post-production company providing world-class color, dailies, online, finishing, and visual effects for feature film, episodic TV and commercials. Home to many of the most talented and sought-after colorists, online editors, visual effects artists, engineering and color scientists, Company 3 is trusted to consistently deliver high-quality results all the time for clients throughout the world.

About Sixteen19

Sixteen19 is a boutique production and post services company specializing in feature film, episodic storytelling and commercials. Based in New York, the company also maintains offices in Los Angeles, London and Atlanta. Founded in 2010, the company took its name from its original location at 1619 Broadway in the historic Brill Building.

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe) is the world's leading video creation to distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through unmatched scale, technology and capabilities, Deluxe enables the worldwide market for premium content. The world's leading content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe's experience and expertise. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York and operations in 38 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of more than 7,500 of the industry's premier artists, experts, engineers and innovators.

