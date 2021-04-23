Company achieves Top Workplace award in New Jersey

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Pest Control is proud to have been voted "Top Workplace" and achieve The Top Workplace award in New Jersey by Energage.

This award is granted to companies that create a culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled.

"In 2021, our team was awarded the Top Workplace award," says Human Resources Director Linda Sklar. "We are honored our employees voted this way and are proud to share this award with all employees and customers."

In addition to the Top Workplace award, Viking Pest Control received Four Culture badges. These badges are Meaningful Work, Open Minded, Supportive Managers, and Clued-In Employees. Culture badges are awarded to the top 25% of all organizations in Home Service Industries surveyed in the past twelve months by Energage.

What sets Viking Pest Control apart from other companies when it comes to a career choice?

A working environment that values meaningful work, open-minded supportive managers, and clued-in employees providing transformative solutions for customers.

Enforced background checks for all employees and a drug-free working environment to ensure a safe space.

Competitive compensation with numerous benefits, including paid vacation time, health coverage, and more.

A healthy work atmosphere with plentiful opportunities to learn about and adopt new technology and meet new challenges.

Diversity – employees feel accepted and valued at Viking Pest Control, regardless of gender or ethnicity.

Viking Pest Control has over 40 years of experience in the pest control industry, continually delivering customer service that exceeds industry norms.

President of Viking Pest Control, Paul Bergmann, says, "Viking believes a diverse team leads to different individual characteristics and perspectives, integral to company growth. As a result, our employees feel accepted and valued at Viking, which, along with customer satisfaction, is our ultimate success."

If you're searching for a job in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, or the Eastern Shore of Maryland look no further. Find out for yourself what it means to work at one of the Top Places to Work!

Viking creates effective and efficient pest management solutions for residents and business owners in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Viking is a QualityPro member, meaning that its customers receive professional pest management solutions performed by certified and qualified individuals.

Those interested in joining the Viking team can check out open opportunities: https://www.vikingpest.com/career-opportunities/

