Company advances cybercrime protection for clients and launches its ITPro.tv virtual tech training platform

ADVANCES WILL CONTINUE TO KEEP NERDS IN THE FIELD AT THE FOREFRONT OF FAST-MOVING INDUSTRY

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (QTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, is providing an update on its advances in high level education and support of its growing field of NERDS throughout North America, providing them with the latest training and capabilities.

"We operate in a fast growing, ever changing industry, it is essential that our team is trained and supported with the most current knowledge and expertise to serve our clients," said Mr. Charles Regan, Nerds On Site CEO. "We have placed a huge priority on fighting the $7 trillion cybercrime industry and upon developing and launching our new ITPro.tv virtual tech training platform for new and experienced NERDS throughout North America."

On July 11th and 12th NERDS completed a successful SECURITY ONLY NOS ReBoot focused on protecting clients from the $7 trillion cybercrime industry. Training was conducted and completed on the Company's full SME-Secure Protocol. In addition, the ReBoot included presentations from world security leaders HPE, Adam Networks and ManagedByNerds.

Achieving a major milestone many months in the making, the Company has launched ITPro.tv, providing a full access virtual tech training platform to its team of NERDS throughout North America. ITPro.tv delivers a 10,000+ curriculum offering, supplementing the extensive training and education received through the University of NERDology for new and experienced NERDS.

"These advances represent strategic imperatives for the continued growth and expansion to new markets throughout North America," said Mr. Regan. "The ability to train, educate and connect with our team of NERDS at anytime allows us to scale more efficiently and most importantly protects and supports our growing client base."

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds on Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds on Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 with normalized net earnings of about $100,000.00. The company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub-contracts in Canada and a Franchise model for USA expansion.

