Company behind Ayrton Senna's global brand reports eightfold growth, expands internationally

Senna Brands shifts beyond licensing to build a global platform spanning partnerships, experiences and owned assets

SÃO PAULO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than three decades on, the legacy of three-time Formula One champion Ayrton Senna continues to drive global business growth. Senna Brands — the company responsible for managing and expanding the brands created by the Brazilian racing icon — is entering a new phase of international expansion after increasing its revenue eightfold over the past six years.

Ayrton Senna's brand has a global reach and the purpose of expanding the legacy and image of the idol in new territories and markets.

Operating in more than 70 countries, the company is repositioning its business model beyond traditional licensing, aiming to build a global platform that combines brand partnerships, owned assets and experiential ventures rooted in Senna's legacy.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history, Ayrton Senna remains a cultural figure associated with excellence, determination and purpose — values that continue to resonate across generations and geographies. Senna Brands' strategy is to translate that legacy into contemporary products, experiences and business platforms with global relevance.

The next phase of expansion will be driven by a diversified revenue approach. Licensing remains a core pillar, with more than 65 active partners, including global brands such as Tag Heuer, Ducati and McLaren. Recent collaborations in lifestyle and apparel include new releases with New Era and Outterstuff.

At the same time, the company is expanding into new sectors. In real estate, Senna Brands is behind Senna Tower, a high-end residential project currently under development in southern Brazil, expected to become the tallest residential building in the world. In the experiential space, the company has developed Senna Club, a premium hospitality concept activated during the Formula One São Paulo Grand Prix over the past two years and already confirmed for 2026, with potential expansion to other races on the F1 calendar.

The United States and Latin America are key markets for the company's next phase. Internal research indicates that among U.S. consumers familiar with Ayrton Senna, purchase intent increases by 64% when products are associated with the brand. In both the U.S. and Mexico, eight in ten consumers surveyed said the Senna brand delivers products and experiences consistent with the driver's legacy.

To support its expansion, Senna Brands has reorganized its executive leadership. Thiago Fernandes, previously Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Revenue & Growth Officer (CRGO), focusing on revenue expansion and new business development. Ana Simões continues as Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing brand strategy, marketing and experiences. The company has also appointed Raffael Mastrocola as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer (CSOO), responsible for integrating strategic planning with operational execution as the business scales globally.

"The enduring relevance of Ayrton's legacy is what enables us to think long term," said Bianca Senna, CEO of Senna Brands and niece of the driver. "We are building a platform that connects his values to new generations, categories and markets around the world."

Access a media library here and download supporting materials.

SOURCE Senna Brands