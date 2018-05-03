Company Culture Can Lead to Success, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Company culture is more than just how employees interact. While that is a big part of it, company culture can lead to success if established alongside the company's values and mission. It helps shape team interactions, innovation and even how customers are treated. Brandon Frere, CEO and founder of several companies, describes the power of a healthy company culture in driving innovation and encourages companies to give it some direct attention.

"Collaboration is one of the most important things in a work environment, and you get that through a good company culture," said Frere. "Team members who feel heard and that their opinions matter will be more likely to speak up when they have a great idea. Company culture helps those individuals feel free to speak up."

The phrase "two heads are better than one" rings true in work settings. The diversity of thought drives innovation as ideas commingle and new ideas combine. This requires a culture that encourages everyone to be an active contributor. If any employee stifles another's voice, performance and innovation suffer, as it can take more time to make others hear their suggestions if the others are not open to hearing them.

CEOs may not start their company with culture in mind, but it can always be established. In fact, it might change over time as the company evolves. Brandon Frere suggests creating a framework of values and then putting company culture in the hands of those who will benefit from it. Employees who help create the culture may be more likely to participate, value it and pass it on to the customers.

"Company culture is one of those things that can change and affect teamwork and employee engagement," said Brandon Frere. "But it's worth it to build a healthy culture that drives the company to success. It touches every part of the business, whether you realize it or not."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

