Company Culture May Have Actually Improved During COVID, Survey Finds

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG Healthcare, the nation's largest privately-held healthcare staffing company, today announced the results of a nationwide study of more than 800 U.S. workers, revealing attitudes and sentiments toward workplace culture, working from home, mental health, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"In a year that has thrown curveball after curveball, it is more important than ever for companies to make sure they are taking care of their employees and that their company culture remains a priority," said Kevin Ricklefs, chief culture officer at CHG Healthcare. "This survey offers valuable insights into the mind of the current workforce, including how they define culture, what is important to them and how the current pandemic has impacted it. The results can serve as a roadmap for companies at any stage along their culture building journey."

The survey sought insights on what culture really means to employees, as well as key factors affecting culture such as COVID-19 and long-term remote work, mental health, and diversity and inclusion within a company.

Key findings from the study include:

Many have left a job due to bad company culture

With 84% of women and 75% of men (79% of employees overall) stating they have left a company due to bad company culture, companies need to evaluate what they are offering their employees, as well as who is maintaining the culture. Over half of employees (68%) said they would rather have a good work environment or fair treatment over tangible perks (.5%). Employees also expect managers to play the biggest role in enforcing a good company culture, and when it comes down to characteristics of a manager, employees would rather have a trustworthy leader and mentor than a friend.

Culture can still stay strong during a pandemic, but check in on your employees' mental health

Nearly three quarters of respondents (74%) began working from home due to COVID-19, and despite the disruption that the pandemic has caused in their lives, 54% stated that their culture remained the same and 20% said that the culture actually improved. However, it is still important to check in on the mental health of employees, as nearly half (48%) said their work had a greater impact on their mental well-being during the pandemic

Companies need to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has emerged as one of the greatest challenges facing businesses today. Seventy percent of respondents said diversity is very or extremely important to them when it comes to a successful workplace culture, and over half of respondents (52%) indicated a company's focus on DEI is important to them when looking for a prospective employer. However, only 50% said their company's leadership is diverse and 82% felt diversity within leadership is key to having a greater impact on the company culture. This proves that companies still have work to do on the DEI front, and having a diverse workforce is beneficial for everyone within a company — from management all the way to the frontline workers.

