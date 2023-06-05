Company grows internationally: Bertrandt opens first site in Morocco

News provided by

Bertrandt AG

05 Jun, 2023, 08:34 ET

EHNINGEN, Germany, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering partner has opened its first site in North Africa. In the future, the new facility in Morocco's capital Rabat will carry out work for the local market. The focus is on electrical and electronic systems, product development, and industrialization services. The Morocco location will also be expanded to make it an important pillar in Bertrandt's transnational development network. In the long term, the site in Rabat will provide employment for well over 500 people.

Bertrandt's first site in Morocco has been officially opened with a ceremony. Together with customers, the event was also attended by government representatives who came to congratulate and to get an idea of the company and its new premises.

"The trend towards awarding larger and all-encompassing projects is continuing. This requires development service providers who have comprehensive know-how and competence, particularly in the area of megatrends. Bertrandt has all of this expertise at its disposal. What is more, we attach great importance to being close to our customers as a development partner, providing support for them at their international locations and working on projects across different countries. In this way, we offer our customers added value, ensuring that we remain competitive in the long term," said Michael Lücke, Member of the Management Board of Bertrandt AG.

At the new facility in Morocco's capital Rabat, the focus will be on electrical and electronic systems, product development, and industrialization services for the local market. The Morocco site will also be expanded to make it an important pillar in Bertrandt's transnational development network.

In addition to the close proximity to its customers, the location offers many more advantages for Bertrandt. Rabat has a wide range of universities with opportunities for cooperation. They also train large numbers of specialists in fields such as mechanics, electrical engineering, and electronics. In the next five years, well over 500 employees are expected to be working on projects at the Rabat site.

www.bertrandt.com 

Bertrandt is an independent and international development service provider with long years of automotive expertise. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored solutions in these areas. Our goal: to accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future.

Press contact

Bertrandt AG
Birkensee 1
71139 Ehningen

Julia Schmid
Corporate Communications
Mobil: +49 (0)16098628706
E-Mail: [email protected]
www.bertrandt.com

SOURCE Bertrandt AG

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.