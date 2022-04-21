COMPANY GROWTH NECESSITATES CHANGES AT INTELEMARK - ELENA VECCHIO NAMED DIRECTOR OF CLIENT SERVICES AND DAVID SHAMES NAMED DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

PHOENIX, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelemark, a national leader in the outbound calling and lead generation/appointment setting industry for more than 20 years is pleased to announce Elena Vecchio has been promoted to Director of Client Services and David Shames has joined the company as Director of Operations. Elena has been with Intelemark for 7 ½ years and continues to take on additional responsibilities that now include data department oversight, new client on-boarding activities, account management, finance, and recruiting. David joins Intelemark with a wealth of executive sales, marketing, business development, and operations experience which fits perfectly into his new role. He designs and leads campaigns, works closely with clients, interacts with prospects, and presents weekly data and campaign results in this role.

"Elena Vecchio has been a tremendous asset to our team for many years," said Murray Goodman, Intelemark's CEO. "She has been a major contributor to many successful outbound campaigns and is a strong force in helping Intelemark retain our large number of repeat clientele. Elena's "can-do" attitude is contagious, and she has willingly taken on more responsibility over time. She unequivocally earned this well-deserved promotion."

"In addition to Elena's promotion, we are thrilled David Shames has joined the Intelemark team," said Goodman. "His many years of executive sales and marketing experience is exactly what we need on our senior management team as Intelemark continues to grow. He has already designed and implemented several outbound campaigns and is fully active working directly with clients. David is currently examining ways to improve and streamline our processes with a focus on improving client outcomes. We are excited to have David on our team!"

About Intelemark

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Intelemark is a national leader in the appointment setting/lead generation industry for more than 20 years. We design highly customized, well-crafted B2B demand generation, lead generation and appointment setting campaigns to connect companies with high-quality targets within their prospect audience. Intelemark's proprietary software application, a virtual and a highly experienced English-speaking agent colony, and a senior management team have helped clients drive revenue and growth for more than two decades.

