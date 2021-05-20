Company Insights for the Buildings and Dwellings Services Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives
May 20, 2021, 10:33 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified the use of environmentally friendly chemicals as a major trend for the buildings and dwellings services industry. Government has been enforcing regulations and guidelines for the use of environment-friendly chemicals to control pests and in cleaning purposes. Such chemicals usually return to water bodies as effluents; hence, service providers are turning to eco-friendly options to meet regulatory and customer demands. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on buildings and dwellings services companies, especially in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Key Insights Provided for Buildings and Dwellings Services Companies
In addition to the impact of emerging trends on businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects:
- Industry challenges with their relevance and influence segmented by geography
- Risk of doing business score segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
- Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
- Names of top company decision makers, their job titles, and social profiles
- Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness
- Latest press releases and company information
Buildings and Dwellings Service Categories
BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, and categorized into 40,000+ products and services. The buildings and dwellings services industry group features 55,000+ company profiles categorized into 100+ product and service categories. Each category contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.
The buildings and dwellings service categories include:
- Air Duct Cleaning Services
- Bee Removal Services
- Building Maintenance Services
- Carpet Deep Cleaning Services
- Drain Maintenance Services
