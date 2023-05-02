Company of Merchants Expands Portfolio of Premier Industrial Facilities Through Acquisition of Houston-Area Metal Recycling Companies

The acquisition of C&D, H-Town Scrap Metal, and Fort Bend County Recycle and Environmental Center to merge all three companies under the C&D brand; expands quality metal recycling services to area businesses and households

HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Company of Merchants, a leading owner-operator of premier industrial facilities in the Gulf Coast region, including metal recycling, vehicle storage, and collision facilities, announces today the acquisition of three Texas-based metal recycling companies, including C&D Scrap Metal (C&D), H-Town Scrap Metal, and Fort Bend Recycling. H-Town Scrap Metal and Fort Bend Recycling will be rebranded and operate under C&D Scrap Metal, expanding the area's state-of-the-art facilities to three locations throughout the Greater Houston market.

The acquisition by Company of Merchants reflects its business strategy to develop a network of convenient metal recycling facilities that efficiently serve its B2B customers and educate B2C residential communities on the benefits of recycling household items. These facilities will elevate the customer experience and accessibility to residential, contractor, and commercial/industrial customers by providing facilities that are innovative in design, operation, and service - including transparent weighing, competitive pricing, technological enhancements, and safe environments - to efficiently move customers from point A to point Z.

For over 40 years, C&D has been a family-owned and operated premier metal recycling provider whose brand has become a household name thanks to its ingenuity in marketing and "we pay in $2 bills!" slogan. Its residential service line offerings allow households to recycle items of various sizes, from aluminum cans to appliances and even automobiles. Contractors can expect a seamless experience, including quick turnaround times, transparent pricing, and hands-on customer service. For commercial/industrial businesses, the company provides customized recycling programs designed to meet each customer's specific needs.

C&D accepts all types of metal, including copper, aluminum, stainless steel, brass, and more at top prices and provides quality scrap metal recycling services through the handling, processing, and shipping of non-ferrous and ferrous materials.

"C&D has built an unmatched brand and reputation by providing great service to the Greater Houston area for nearly 45 years," says Beau Landry, CEO of Company of Merchants. "Company of Merchants is excited to welcome C&D to its portfolio and increase accessibility to clean, safe, and convenient metal recycling facilities for Houston-area businesses and households."

Combining H-Town Scrap Metal and Fort Bend Recycling into the C&D brand brings the company's headcount to nearly 100 employees who are all dedicated to the customer experience and providing ecologically responsible recycling services to the Greater Houston area.

"It has been an honor serving this community for over four decades and operating as the premier provider of quality scrap metal and recycling services," says Dennis Laviage, who co-founded C&D in 1979. "This next chapter for the C&D family, and our customers, is a bright and exciting one that opens the door to new opportunities, including expanding our brand and reaching more people and businesses needing responsible, state-of-the-art scrap metal recycling services."

The new C&D locations are expected to open in Spring 2023, with further openings throughout Texas slated for later this year.

About Company of Merchants

Company of Merchants is an owner-operator of premier industrial facilities in the Gulf Coast region, including existing investments in metal recycling facilities, vehicle storage facilities, and collision centers. The organization focuses on strategic mergers and acquisitions of companies within these verticals and others in the industrial landscape.

About C&D Scrap Metal

C&D Scrap Metal (C&D), part of the Company of Merchants family of brands, is the Greater Houston area's premier metal recycling provider. Its state-of-the-art facilities provide a safe, clean, and convenient environment for households and businesses looking for environmentally-responsible scrap metal recycling services. C&D accepts all types of metal, such as copper, aluminum, stainless steel, brass, and more and provides quality scrap metal recycling services through the handling, processing, and shipping of non-ferrous and ferrous materials.

