Company Pursues Accelerated Growth Strategy in Crop Protection

THYMOX CONTROL® is a highly effective, biodegradable, non-toxic, and FIFRA 25b exempt pesticide, which is instantaneously dilutable and stable in water, an important advantage for all field applications. The effectiveness of THYMOX CONTROL® is based on its revolutionary technology which more effectively releases the antimicrobial action of thymol, the active ingredient found in the plant thyme. THYMOX CONTROL® has been demonstrated in field testing to be effective against some of the most difficult problems facing growers today, including fire blight and powdery mildew, among others. THYMOX CONTROL®'s antimicrobial properties kill microorganisms without harming living tissue or the environment.

"We are entering a very exciting phase of our company's growth," said Serge Auray, Founder and President of Laboratoire M2. "We're extremely pleased to have been selected by AlgaEnergy as their partner in this important market of Crop Protection and biocontrol," Mr. Auray continued, "bringing new botanically based solutions with such broad applications into new markets is a significant opportunity for Laboratoire M2."

The partnership with AlgaEnergy provides THYMOX CONTROL® products increased access to distribution outlets and a development partner for new products with extensive experience in bio stimulation and biocontrol, around the world. THYMOX products will be available in the U.S. through the Integrated Agribusiness Professionals (IAP) member distributors via AlgaEnergy's distribution and partnership agreement with IAP.

"We're proud to partner with a great entrepreneurial team to meet the challenges, and pursue commercial growth, in the agricultural sector which will accelerate our commercial momentum," added Frank Palantoni, Executive Director of Laboratoire M2. – 'With this new combination of expertise, and knowledge, we see an almost limitless possibility in helping today's growers overcome some of their most difficult problems, and are very excited about AlgaEnergy's distribution network to market our robust pipeline of innovation."

About Laboratoire M2

Laboratoire M2 Inc., based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, has a well-respected reputation for product innovation and expertise in environmentally sustainable, green disinfection and biosecurity technology under the trademark THYMOX®. The company markets a range of leading biodegradable, disinfecting and antimicrobial products based on their proprietary technology platform in three business units: In Animal Health markets, which is used to control the spread of treponemes and other bacteria that cause digital dermatitis (DD), in Surface Disinfecting markets THYMOX® technology is available products distributed under various agreements for the retail and commercial segments. For more information about Laboratoire M2, visit www.thymox.com.

About AlgaEnergy N.A.

AlgaEnergy N.A. Inc. is AlgaEnergy S.A.'s U.S. subsidiary. AlgaEnergy S.A. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Spain that uses advanced technology and production processes to produce high-quality microalgae-based products for the agriculture, aquaculture, nutrition and cosmetics industries. By harnessing multiple microalgae strains in one product, AlgaEnergy products can benefit a wide range of crops facing unique stresses. AlgaEnergy is building a strong international presence to deliver its solutions across the globe. For more information on AlgaEnergy International Agribusiness, visit www.algaenergy-intl.com and www.algaenergy.com.

SOURCE M2 LABORATORY