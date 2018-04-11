Company Solving Sleep Problems for Thousands Introduces New Lift Chair for Petite Users

firstSTREET is an industry pioneer offering one of the most comfortable lift chairs on the market. So comfortable, in fact, that many have used their chair as a replacement for their traditional bed. Perfect Sleep Chair is designed with luxury features like an infinite reclining position remote and built-in heat and massage, it's not difficult to see why it may be the last lift chair you ever buy!

While the Perfect Sleep Chair is an excellent fit for most, some users find it is a little more than they need. When real estate is essential in your living space, and you're looking for a lift chair with a smaller footprint, the Perfect Sleep Chair Petite may be the ideal option!

"We listen to what our customers say to us. When we learned that some of our customers of smaller stature were finding the chair to be comfortable but just a little too large, we jumped at the opportunity to serve them better. We've got great manufacturing partners who were able to recreate the same great experience found in the Perfect Sleep Chair, in a smaller package. It's a win-win," says Sean Harcum, Director of Marketing for firstSTREET.

The Special Petite Chair was designed for ultimate comfort. It has all the same great features of the larger lift chair, but it is designed specifically for smaller individuals (about 5'2" or less) and can accommodate users up to 250 lbs. The hand stuffed backrest is padded and ultra-soft while the hardwood frame is double-doweled and sturdy. Additionally, the chair is designed to add stylish simplicity to your existing décor.

Whether you have trouble sleeping in conventional beds, could benefit from a zero-gravity position to reduce muscle tension and pain, or are simply looking for superior comfort in a lift chair, Perfect Sleep Chair can help improve your overall quality of life, in and out of the chair.

Media Contact: sleepchairsupport@firststreetonline.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/company-solving-sleep-problems-for-thousands-introduces-new-lift-chair-for-petite-users-300627610.html

SOURCE Perfect Sleep Chair

Related Links

http://www.perfectsleepchair.com

