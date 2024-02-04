COMPANY STATEMENT OF ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (hereinafter referred to as "AMEC") hereby noticed that on 31 January 2024 (U.S. time, same below), the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) added AMEC to the Chinese Military Companies (CMC) list in accordance with Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.

AMEC has always operated in a lawful and compliant manner and strictly complied with domestic and international laws and regulations relating to its business. At the same time, AMEC has no connection with the military and no military investment, nor does AMEC provide products and services for any military end-users. All of AMEC's products and services are used for civilian or commercial purpose. The inclusion of AMEC in the CMC list by DOD is completely irrational, which is contrary to objective facts and lacks of evidence.

The CMC list has no specific sanctions, and will have no material impact on AMEC's operation. AMEC's current production operations, products and components import and export, customer support and other business activities are all normal, and AMEC will continue to provide its customers with world leading products and first class services.

On 14 January 2021, DOD has listed AMEC in the "Communist Chinese Military Companies (CCMC)" list. Upon AMEC's effective communications with substantial evidence, DOD removed AMEC from the aforementioned list on 3 June 2021. This time, AMEC will take effective measures to prove that AMEC is not a military-related company in order to protect the interests of AMEC, its partners and shareholders.

AMEC is China's leading provider of process technologies, tools and expertise that help global manufacturers of semiconductors and LEDs achieve their innovation, production, and profit goals. The company's etch tools enable chipmakers to build devices for diverse applications at nodes, while its MOCVD systems lead the market for Blue LED mass production. More than 3000 AMEC process stations, comprising both product lines, have been installed at leading customer fabs across Asia and Europe. AMEC is headquartered in Shanghai with operations in Nanchang and Xiamen, and regional subsidiaries in Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

