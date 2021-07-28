CompanyBox Completes Major Expansion: Ready for Explosive Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompanyBox, the Charlotte-based corrugated packaging company, reported a significant expansion in capacity and nationwide corrugated digital print solutions with the multi-million dollar investment in a second HP C500 press. The purchase adds to its robust suite of digital equipment and further strengthens capabilities for all sizes of business.

The new C500 is equipped with a state-of-the-art stacker that allows CompanyBox to run small jobs continuously with larger runs without slowing up the press. "Combined with our platform and technology, we are providing our customers with new and innovative ways to capture the consumer's attention," said Louie DeJesus, CompanyBox CEO. "The package can now become a communication piece; personalized and targeted to specific geographic markets and events. Gone are the barriers and long lead times inherent in traditional platforms."

The press, known for its flexibility on small to large runs, also delivers sharp text, barcodes, and smooth tone transitions, all in vivid colors. As a true replacement to litho, the print resolution can be viewed in accurate detail. "Customers do not need to settle for 'close enough' to get all the benefits digital packaging has to offer," noted Kyle DeJesus, CompanyBox president. "Our suite of world-class printers allows us to work with brands like Polaroid, Lowe's, and SnackMagic."

As a minority partner, Green Bay Packaging is in full support of CompanyBox's growth. "CompanyBox is an industry leader in digital printing, service, and quality. This investment builds on the platform that CompanyBox established by being a pioneer in digital printing. Green Bay Packaging is excited to be a part of this investment and taking the next step in the journey," said Bryan Hollenbach, executive vice president at Green Bay Packaging.

The purchase makes CompanyBox the first in the world to run two C500s in the same building. The company recently added a second 65,000-square-foot facility, giving it 180,000 square feet completely dedicated to digital packaging. It puts CompanyBox in a position to be one of the few companies with enough capacity and redundancy to serve customers' needs within a 10-day window.

"We can now automate two-sided digital printing utilizing the two HP C500s with our fully conveyorized facility," explained DeJesus. "To support that added capacity, we increased our converting equipment by purchasing two new additional Eterna Die Cutters, a Vega Specialty Gluer, 2-piece Stitcher Gluer, a rotary die cutter and a central scrap system."

"This investment will make what we believe to be the largest totally digital post-print packaging company in the U.S.," said DeJesus. CompanyBox will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony in November to showcase the new expansion.

CompanyBox offers customers easy ordering through its one-stop-shop packaging platform CompanyBox.com. The site enables businesses to easily design and order high-graphic custom packaging along with an innovative suite of customizable packaging products online.

