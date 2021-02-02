CompanyBox Expands With Purchase of Second HP PageWide C500

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompanyBox, the U.S.-based, on-demand custom packaging company, announced the purchase of a second HP PageWide C500 Press, significantly expanding their capacity and nationwide corrugated digital print solutions. The multi-million-dollar investment makes CompanyBox the first company in the world to operate two HP C500 presses in the same facility.

CompanyBox's current C500 at it's Charlotte facility.

"Our partnership with HP dates over 10 years, and it's been a very good relationship," said Louis DeJesus, CompanyBox founder and CEO. "With our purchase of a second PageWide C500 and the additional converting equipment, our capacity increases 500%. We now have over 160,000 square feet of manufacturing space totally dedicated to digital packaging."

The HP C500 enables CompanyBox to digitally print corrugated orders of any size and quantity, with a finish equivalent to the litho-lamination process; both produce sharp text and barcodes, high-resolution and smooth tone transitions. Additionally, the C500 press also uses water-based, eco-friendly ink, allowing for the production of consumer-packaged goods in the food and beauty industry.

"Demand for packaging has been grown exponentially, especially with the constraints of COVID, which was a heavily weighted trigger on e-commerce needs," explained DeJesus. "The package is now the messenger, the brand and storefront, all integrated into one. The market has driven us to change, and we've listened. It's critical to continually push the boundaries with innovative packaging solutions. Forward thinking is the only way to go."

In 2019, Green Bay Packaging was brought in as a minority partner. This new relationship has transformed their scalability and strength in servicing customers. The C500 will only add to that. "We needed to increase our agility, add product offerings and adjust our go to market strategy. Partnering with Green Bay Packaging and adding a second HP C500 will substantially complement our ability to deliver faster and do more," noted Kyle DeJesus, CompanyBox president.

"CompanyBox has built an online end-to-end customer experience to raise the degree of confidence with packaging buyers. We love how Louis and his team provide solutions to help brands evolve. With this industry dynamically growing, new ideas need to gain footing immediately which enables rapid content marketing. That is CompanyBox's strength, and we're proud to be a part of it." said Eddie Sayers from HP.

Installation of the new press begins August 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina at CompanyBox's all-digital production facility, which also houses a fleet of fully automated Zund BHS Cutters, an HP Scitex 17000 and 15000, and two Vega Specialty Folder Gluers.

CompanyBox is also investing in an additional 65,000 sq. foot manufacturing and distribution center adding 35+ new jobs. Their new East Campus is just 2.5 miles from its headquarters. The project is slated to be fully operational by the spring of 2021 with plans of further expansion.

