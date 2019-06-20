Company.com STAC Platform selected as finalist for Impact Award

The platform was officially launched earlier this year after more than three years of continuous development, evolution, and optimization. "Being a finalist for this award is especially relevant due to the SSA's focus on the positive impact of new software solutions not only to the business community, but also to its end users," stated Spero Lyons, Company.com President and Chief Revenue Officer. "In the case of the STAC™ Platform," he added, "we enable entrepreneurs to streamline their small-business products and services onto one dashboard, with one account and one bill to manage."

Additionally, because of the flexibility and scalability of its underlying technology, the STAC™ platform is a simple turnkey solution for enterprise channel partners who want to add value to their small-business customer base by providing them with exclusive access to negotiated rates and a customized business suite.

"The end result is a win-win for channel partners, vendor partners and small business end-users alike," remarked Bill Wade, Founder and CEO of Company.com. "Being awarded as a finalist is a win in itself and we congratulate the other fine companies that are in the running for the award being announced on June 27th," he added.

Founded in 2008, Company.com specializes in aggregating and integrating best-in-class software and services for small businesses through its proprietary "STAC," or "Service & Technology Application Cloud" platform environment. Through both direct acquisition and distribution channel partner relationships, this platform allows over 200,000 small businesses to access and manage multiple products from one integrated dashboard and billing platform.

