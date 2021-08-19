Companyon Ventures Raises $27.5M for Second Fund

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companyon Ventures, a venture capital firm leading investment rounds in post-seed, pre-Series A B2B software companies, announced the closing of its $27.5 million second fund midway through the second quarter.

Companyon Ventures

Companyon will continue to execute its focused strategy of investing in post-seed B2B software companies that have found early product-market fit and aim to build repeatable and scalable go-to-market (GTM) infrastructure. The firm deploys its team of B2B SaaS GTM experts to help its companies implement the necessary leadership, tools, and playbooks used by top-performing expansion-stage startups. As a result, Companyon portfolio companies have been better positioned to raise outsized Series-A expansion rounds shortly thereafter.

"We've pioneered a hands-on operational investing model tailored for this transitional stage inspired by the model I learned while at Insight Venture Partners and the approach I helped build as a founding member of OpenView Venture Partners," said Firas Raouf, Co-Founder and General Partner at Companyon. "We have built a platform that delivers actual operational support that dramatically de-risks a startup's transition to the expansion stage and positions them to raise a meaningful Series A."

Companyon's Limited Partners (LPs) include a diverse group of wealth managers, family offices, and high net worth individuals. This year, the firm added Operating Partner, David McFarlane, and Director, Ronny Chatterjee, who joined Companyon from OpenView Venture Partners and Cambridge Associates before that.

"The team we've built and the operational go-to-market horsepower we're able to inject into our portfolio companies has been a key element in our ability to win deals and support our portfolio CEOs with materially impactful go-to-market support," said Tom Lazay, Co-Founder and General Partner.

To date, the firm has invested in 14 startups across its two funds, delivering operational support through its Platform Team and Venture Partners. The Platform Team consists of a curated group of stage-specific consultants that specialize in scaling operations and GTM strategy while the Venture Partners, a select group of B2B software executives, engage in advisory and fractional support roles.

Companyon's model is yielding results with its first few investments from Fund II recently announcing expansion rounds including RoadSync's $30M Series B led by Tiger Global and Apty's $7.5M Series A led by 645 Ventures.

For more information, please visit https://companyon.vc.

Related Images

companyon-ventures-logo.png

Companyon Ventures Logo

SOURCE Companyon Ventures