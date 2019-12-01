Compare Bang & Olufsen, UE, Klipsch, Bose & Sonos Cyber Monday Speaker Deals (2019): List of Bluetooth Speaker & Subwoofer Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best speaker deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best wireless UE, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, JBL, Bose & Sonos Bluetooth speaker and subwoofer Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Deal Tomato.

Best Bluetooth speaker & subwoofer deals:

● Save up to 66% off on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless, portable, home theater & smart speakers at Walmart - click the link for the latest speaker deals from top-rated brands such as Bose, Sonos, JBL, Sony & more audio brands

● Shop the full range of Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday holiday deals - save on Sonos speakers, soundbars, surround sound & amps at the Sonos.com sale (starts 11/28)

● Save up to 50% on Bang & Olufsen, Logitech UE & Klipsch speakers and subwoofers at Amazon

● Save on Logitech UE (Ultimate Ears) portable & wireless Bluetooth speakers at Amazon

● Save up to $400 on Klipsch speakers, subwoofers & home theater systems at Amazon

● Save up to $200 on Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speakers at Amazon

● Save up to $199 on Bose SoundLink, SoundTouch & Companion Series wireless & home theater speakers at Amazon - save on a wide range of Bose portable, wireless & home theater surround sound speakers

● Save up to 60% off on JBL Charge & Flip Bluetooth speakers, JBL Boomboxes, soundbars & wireless headphones - at the JBL online store

● Save up to $150 on select UE, Klipsch & Bang & Olufsen at the Guitar Center Online Store

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Speaker-subwoofer combos are a mainstay in any home entertainment setup, with many a living room being immersed in full 5.0 surround sound from brands such as UE, Klipsch and Bang and Olufsen. These companies have also entered the portable Bluetooth loudspeaker market with impressive offerings that easily compete with perhaps more recognizable names such as Bose and JBL.

What are Cyber Monday deals? Retailers heavily focus on their online promotions after the Thanksgiving weekend rolls over. Cyber Monday deals typically feature savings on new products as well as continuations of current sales.

According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday last year posted a record-breaking $7.9 billion in spending on online purchases.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato