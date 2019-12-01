Compare Cyber Monday 2019 Shark Vacuum Deals: Best Apex, ION, Rocket & Navigator Savings Identified by Retail Fuse
Check out the top Shark deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring sales on upright, cordless & robot vacuums
Dec 01, 2019, 17:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Cyber Monday Shark deals for 2019? Deals experts at Retail Fuse have compared savings on robot, stick, cordless, upright, handheld and corded vacuums and steam mops and are listing the best live deals below.
Best Shark deals:
- Save up to 48% on a wide range of Shark vacuum cleaners & steam mops at Amazon - check live prices on Shark ION robot vacuums, steam mops, cordless vacuums & upright vacuums like the Shark Navigator, Apex & Rocket
- Save up to 42% on Shark Navigator, ION, Apex & Rocket upright, cordless & robot vacuums
- Save up to 33% on Shark ION Robot Vacuums at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Shark ION robot vacuums including the Shark ION 750 & 720
- Save up to $180 on Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaners at Walmart - check live prices on Shark ION 750, 720 and more best-selling Shark ION robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to $160 on Shark Rotator, Navigator Freestyle, Lift-Away & Upright Vacuums - save on best-selling Shark Navigator vacuum cleaners at Amazon
- Save up to 42% on Shark Steam Mops at Walmart.com
- Save up to 29% on a wide range of Shark Lift-Away Steam Pocket Mops & Hard Floor Steam Mops - at Amazon
- Save on a wide range of Shark vacuums at the Shark Clean online store
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Shark is known for their high quality corded and cordless vacuum cleaners, steam mops, and irons. With an XL dust cup and more suction, the Shark ION Robot R87 delivers better power and capacity. The original Shark Steam Pocket Mop makes steam cleaning even better, thanks to the two-sided mop head. Their Shark Rocket Cordless Stick Vacuum combines powerful suction with cordless convenience to deliver deep cleaning on all floor types. Last but not least, Shark APEX Upright with DuoClean and the Navigator Lift-Away Professional vacuums take on small, large, and stuck-on particles from floors and carpets.
