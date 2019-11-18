Compare iRobot Roomba Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early Roomba 960, 980, s9 & i7 Robot Vacuum Savings Identified by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best early Roomba Black Friday 2019 deals, including instant savings on iRobot Roomba i7, i7+, 980, 960, 690 & s9 robot vacuum cleaners.

Best Roomba deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The most recognizable name for robot vacuums is none other than the iRobot Roomba. Whether it's the all-rounder Roomba 960 or value-for-money Roomba 690, there's a model to suit every home. The Roomba i7 is a newer model that introduces a self-emptying dustbin but doesn't come with the Clean Base Station like the Roomba i7+. The Roomba 980 features Carpet Boost technology while the Roomba 890 is an affordable alternative. Meanwhile, the Roomba s9 has 40x suction power while the Roomba e5 cleans pet hair better.

Why did people start calling Black Friday 'Black Friday'? Originally a term used to describe the high volume of shoppers and resulting accidents during chaotic sales, Black Friday now describes the sales period around late November when stores offer a large number of impressive deals.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato