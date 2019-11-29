Compare Keurig Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best K Cafe & K55 Keurig Coffee Maker Savings Identified by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest savings on K Mini Model coffee makers listed below by the deals experts at Saver Trends.

Best Keurig deals:

● Save on Keurig K-Mini & K-Mini plus single serve coffee makers at Walmart - these come in stunning colors such as cardinal red, evening teal, oasis & more

● Save up to 39% on Keurig K-55 coffee brewers at Amazon

● Save up to 34% on a wide range of Keurig coffee makers at Walmart - check live prices on top-selling K-55, K-Mini, K-Cafe, K-Classic & more Keurig coffee makers

● Save up to 59% on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon

● Save up to 24% on Keurig K-Cafe, K-Elite, K-Classic, K-Select & K-Mini Coffee Machines - save on a wide range of Keurig K-series coffee makers at Amazon

● Save $40 on the Keurig K-Elite, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Walmart

● Save $59 on the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Keurig coffee maker is designed to make the perfect cup of coffee, cappuccino, and latte. This perfect blend creates the distinct aroma that every coffee lover craves for. The K mini models such as the K cafe and K55 are designed to quickly produce a single coffee cup for those who need their quick fix.

On which date will Black Friday land this year? Black Friday falls on the 29th November this year and Cyber Monday falls on the 2nd of December.

Early December marks the beginning of Amazon's Black Friday sales with deals running throughout the whole month and into December. Amazon keeps shoppers engaged with hourly deals posted during the Black Friday sales week. Walmart also starts the holiday sales season early, with its Early Deals Drop promotion commencing on October 25. Online shoppers can take advantage of discounts on electronics, toys, furniture, and other popular products. The bulk of Walmart's Black Friday deals usually start dropping on Walmart.com on the evening of Thanksgiving, November 27, while in-store offers usually become available the day after, November 28.

Most big-box retailers make their holiday offers available for several days after Black Friday, typically until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon, however, launches their second phase of deals on Cyber Monday, with new promotions and extensions being made available until the following weekend.

