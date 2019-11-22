Compare the Best Android Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Huawei, HTC, LG, OnePlus & Motorola Smartphone Sales Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best early Android phone deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant early Black Friday savings on Motorola Moto g7, Huawei P30, HTC U11, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, and OnePlus smartphones by clicking the links below.

Android phones are said to be user-friendly, giving the user more access to free applications. Although Samsung is deemed as the top brand for Android phones, there are also other underrated names that have yet to come out of the shadows. Some of these are Motorola, or Moto, Huawei, HTC, LG and OnePlus. These brands have started to gain popularity for its various phone models.

Will Black Friday 2019 last longer than 24 hours? Black Friday and Cyber Monday always happen right after Thanksgiving. With this year's Thanksgiving falling on November 28th, holiday shoppers should mark November 29th and December 2nd as the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday respectively.

Amazon's Black Friday sales become longer every year. Starting early November, the retail giant introduces its holiday offers gradually until the week of Black Friday itself, where new deals are added every hour. Walmart is also kicking off the holiday shopping fever early this year. The retailer's Early Deals Drop, an online promotion which started on October 25, offers savings on select items under several categories such as electronics, apparel, home essentials and more. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

Most of the top online retailers offer Black Friday savings through the weekend until Cyber Monday. Amazon, however, offers shoppers a second round of online deals with Cyber Monday Deals Week, which lasts until the following weekend.

