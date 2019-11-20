Compare the Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Apple MacBook, iMac, iPad, iPhone, AirPods & Apple Watch Savings Compared by Consumer Articles
Comparison of the best early Black Friday Apple deals for 2019, including iPhone 11, iPad Air (2019), MacBook Pro, iMac, AirPods (2nd generation) & Apple Watch Series 5 savings
Nov 20, 2019, 12:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early Apple Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook, iMac and Apple TV 4K.
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 - save on Apple Watch Series 5, Nike, Stainless Steel & Aluminium models at Sprint.com
- Take 50% off any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Apple Watch 5 Nike) - check full offer details at Sprint.com
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands
- Save up to 48% off on Apple Watches at Walmart
Best iPad deals:
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Apple iPads at Walmart
- Get the newest iPad for $0/mo. (one week only) - available at Sprint. iPad 7th Gen 32GB $0/mo. after $19.17/mo. credit, applied within 2 bills.
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
Best iPhone deals:
- Save up to 80% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones (11 Pro Max, 11, XS, XR, 8) at Sprint.com - live deals and line service plans available now on the latest iPhones
- Save $100 on the iPhone 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max - enjoy instant savings on the latest flagship Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to $250 on iPhone 11 Pro Max & Pro, iPhone 11, XS, XR, 8, 7 & 6s cell phones at the Boost online store - including lower prices on best-selling iPhone handsets
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to 72% on Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple's flagship 2019 and renewed models with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage
Best AirPods deals:
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Charging Cases at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the latest AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case and Standard Charging Case
- Save up to 18% off on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) at Amazon - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Generation) with Wireless Charging Case & Standard Charging Case models
- Save up to $34 on Apple AirPods at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
Best MacBook, iMac & Apple TV deals:
- Save up to $839 on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save up to 70% on Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch & 15-inch laptops at Amazon - save on best-selling MacBook Pro 13-inch & 15-inch models
- Save up to $200 on Apple MacBook Air laptops - save on the Space Gray, Gold & Silver MacBook models at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019 model) available now at Amazon - Prime delivery available
- Save on Apple Mac Mini & Mac Pro at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Mac Mini & Mac Pro desktop computers with 128GB & 256GB storage
- Save up to 58% on Apple iMac & iMac Pro (21.5-inch & 27-inch) at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on top of the line 2019 iMac & iMac Pro computers with Retina 5K displays (including discounts on new & renewed models)
- Save up to 34% on Apple TV streaming media players & remotes at Amazon - check live prices on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV HD
Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Multinational company Apple is an innovation leader in the consumer electronics market. They are best known for their Apple iPhone devices which are good for mobile photography. The Apple AirPods serve as the perfect accessory for their phones. The Apple Watch which serves as a health and fitness tracker is also a best-seller. The 7th generation Apple iPad and Apple MacBook Pro help boost productivity while offering entertainment.
What is the significance of Black Friday? The weekend following Thanksgiving Day was traditionally a period when retail stores would offer large discounts on items to welcome the start of the Christmas shopping season. The boosted sales retailers receive starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving was enough to put retailers 'into the black', thus forming the basis for Black Friday.
