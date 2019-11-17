Compare The Best AT&T Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early AT&T Wireless & Cell Phone Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best AT&T deals for Black Friday 2019? Deals researchers at Saver Trends have found the best early savings on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and LG smartphones. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best AT&T deals:

● Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8

● Save up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold

● Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40

● Save on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T

● Save on AT&T internet and TV deals - get a $100 reward card plus 6 months of Spotify premium as part of the package

AT&T is the largest telecommunications company in the world with an extensive reach for mobile telephone services. Those who wish to get a phone from AT&T Wireless can select from options including the latest Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and the Google Pixel 4. More models of the iPhone such as the Apple iPhone XR and iPhone XS are also part of their lineup.

What percentage savings do stores give on Black Friday? Black Friday deals provide holiday shoppers with considerable savings on both online and in-store purchases. For example, Walmart offered shoppers an average discount of 36% in 2016, according to a study by Profitero.

As top online retailers offer attractive online discounts on millions of products, more and more shoppers are choosing to shop primarily online instead of in-store on Black Friday. A report from the National Retail Federation shows that in 2018 there were 41.4 million online shoppers compared to the 34.7M people who shopped exclusively in stores.

