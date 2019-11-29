Compare the Best Birkenstock Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: List of Birkenstock Men's & Women's Shoes & Sandals Deals Listed by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best Birkenstock Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on the Boston collection and more Birkenstock men's and women's shoes and sandals.

Best Birkenstock deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Birkenstock is a reliable and time-tested company known for comfortable clogs and sandals. One of their most saleable styles is the Boston classic slip-on clogs. Suitable for both men and women, the Birkenstock Boston provides the utmost comfort to wearers and it is available in a myriad of trendy colors and patterns.

More and more consumers are favoring online shopping versus retail outlets. Online revenue from Black Friday sales in 2018 peaked at $6.22 billion, which CNBC reports is 23.6% higher than the previous year.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse