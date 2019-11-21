Compare the Best Desktop PC & CPU Black Friday Deals 2019: List of Early Dell, HP & Ryzen Computer Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends
Nov 21, 2019, 06:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best early desktop computer, CPU and gaming PC deals for Black Friday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Saver Trends are updating their list of the top HP OMEN gaming PC and Dell XPS 13 desktop and AMD Ryzen CPU deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.
Best Desktop PC deals:
- Save up to $350 on high performance desktops & towers - save on Intel Core i7 & Windows 10 high-performance computers at HP.com
- Save up to $738 on a wide range of All-in-One PCs & monitors - save on a wide range of all-in-one Intel Core i7 & AMD Ryzen PCs at HP.com
- Save up to 60% on HP Desktop PCs & Computers - save on HP OMEN gaming desktops, high performance desktops, all-in-one PCs & towers at HP.com
- Save up to $450 on Windows 10 Gaming PCs & Desktops - check live deals on top-rated Windows 10 gaming PCs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards at HP.com
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of desktop PCs & computers at Amazon - find prices on computers and monitors by brands like HP, Lenovo, Acer and Dell
- Save up to 42% on Ryzen & Intel Core CPUs & desktop processors at Amazon - featuring the popular AMD Ryzen desktop CPU which gives users the power to render, stream and compile all at the same time
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of top-rated Dell PCs & desktops at the Dell Black Friday sale
According to the Wall Street Journal, around 350 million desktop computers are sold every year. The sales are aided by the updates in PC operating systems like Microsoft Windows and CPU upgrades from brands like Dell, Ryzen, Apple, Corsair, Lenovo and HP. Consumers are still recognizing the gaps being filled up by desktop PCs which are left out by laptops and tablets.
Is there a reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US and stores take advantage of the public holiday to offer large discounts on much of their inventory. The resulting increase in sales was often sufficient to put their accounting books 'into the black', which influenced the day's informal name.
