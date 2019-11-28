Compare the Best Jewelry Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Pandora, Swarovski & More Jewelry Savings Released by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelry Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Pandora and Swarovski deals by clicking the links below.

Best jewelry deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive.

Various jewelry brands offer timeless pieces for the discerning woman. The Pandora brand carries its most well-known jewelry to date–the Pandora bracelet. It is so popular it has become a phenomenon. The plain silver bangles are made of sterling silver and are reasonably priced. This, perhaps, is one of its major come-ons. The charms, emotional mementos the wearer can link to an important event of her life, are sold separately. Swarovski, on the other hand, is more expensive. While they are considered crystals, Swarovski crystals are not naturally occurring and are more expensive than glass.

What date will Black Friday fall on this year? This year's Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday is on December 2nd.

Black Friday deals on Amazon are available for longer than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period with discounted offers appearing as early as the first few weeks of November and as late as the first week of December this year. Holiday savings are also available in Walmart much earlier than usual, as the retailer offers special deals on toys, gadgets, kitchenware and furniture starting from October 25. Walmart normally starts rolling out Black Friday deals online on November 27th, followed by in-store sales on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

Although most online retailers offer deals until Cyber Monday, shoppers can expect more discounts from Amazon for the entire next week. Amazon typically extends its online promotions for its Cyber Monday Sales Week where shoppers can enjoy significant discounts on high-ticket items.

