Compare the Best Laptop Black Friday Deals 2019: List of Microsoft Surface, Apple MacBook, Lenovo & Acer Chromebook & HP Gaming Laptop Deals Listed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday laptop deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Deal Tomato have reviewed the top HP OMEN & Pavilion, Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface, and Dell, Lenovo, Acer and ASUS Chromebook Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Laptop deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

HP gaming laptops are available with powerful tech specifications. HP Pavilion and HP OMEN are some of the highly-popular models among the gaming community. One can buy these laptops either from Amazon, Walmart, or eBay. As an alternative, there are few other laptops that can be used for gaming or everyday use available from Apple, Lenovo, Microsoft, Acer, Dell and ASUS.

Which stores have the best Black Friday deals? Retailers Amazon and Walmart are holding the biggest sales events spanning Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Amazon earned the title of 2019's number one e-commerce site on Internet Retailer's US top 1000 list of online brands and retailers. Companies on this list are compared and ranked using web traffic data statistics. Amazon continues to be a popular shopping destination for Black Friday due to its deep and broad product selection, intuitive user experience and curated gift recommendations.

Walmart's Black Friday promotions last year were also a big success, as the company's website welcomed 132 million visitors during its annual holiday sales event.

About Deal Tomato:

Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato