Compare the Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday 2019 Deals: Surface Book, Pro & Go Laptop & Tablet Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Microsoft Surface Book, Go and Pro X, 7 and 6 deals by clicking the links below.

Best Microsoft Surface deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page . Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the latest products from Microsoft. It utilizes the 10th-gen Ice Lake CPUs with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. The Surface Pro X uses Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, both the Surface Go and the Surface Book 2 have 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The Surface Laptop 3 is the most flexible in terms of RAM and storage. It is available in 8GB or 16GB RAM and can have 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB removable SSD.

How much do prices drop on Black Friday? Retailers entice shoppers with Black Friday savings typically ranging from 20% to over 50% off on a wide variety of products.

The best deals are usually available online. In recent years, the majority of shoppers have shifted from going in-store to making online purchases.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles