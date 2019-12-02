Compare the Best Razer Cyber Monday Deals (2019): All Razer Phone 2, Blade 15 Laptop & More Gaming Hardware Deals Listed by Consumer Articles
Experts at Consumer Articles list the top Razer Cyber Monday 2019 deals, featuring instant savings on the Razer gaming laptops & the Razer Phone 2 gaming phone
Dec 02, 2019, 08:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Cyber Monday Razer gaming laptop and phone deals, featuring savings on Razer Phone 2 and Razer Blade 15. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Consumer Articles.
Best Razer deals:
- Save up to $360 on Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops at Amazon - at only 15.6-inches the Razer Blade 15 is small but powerful with a 9th Gen Intel Core processor and GeForce RTX graphics card
- Save on the Razer Phone 2 - click the link for the latest Razer phone deals at AT&T
- Save up to $80 on Razer Phones & Watches - check the latest deals on the Razer Phone 2 & Razer Nabu Watch at Amazon
- Save on a wide range of Razer gaming laptops, PCs & accessories at Razer.com
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Razer laptops, gaming keyboards, mice & headsets at Walmart
- Save up to 52% on Razer gaming laptops, mice, keyboards, headsets & accessories at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
One of the biggest brands in eSports, Razer Inc. is a leading manufacturer of quality gaming hardware, software and services worldwide. The Razer Blade 15 is their smallest 15-inch gaming laptop yet. With an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU and 144Hz refresh rate, the Blade 15 allows for productive work and an impressive gaming experience. Those who prefer mobile over PC gaming have the Razer Phone 2 with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 processor.
What's special about Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and was originally created to encourage online shopping after Black Friday's doorbuster deals. Today, Cyber Monday typically marks the last day of many Black Friday offers and sees retailers offering more attractive online deals.
Amazon broke the record for Cyber Monday sales last year, with approximately $7.9 billion in total online sales according to Adobe Analytics.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Articles
