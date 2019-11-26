Compare The Best Roomba Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top iRobot Roomba 690, 675, 650, 890 Vacuum Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Roomba Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Retail Egg.

Best Roomba deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Roomba is a line of automatic vacuum cleaners released by iRobot. Its i7+, i7, and s9 series are state-of-the-art vacuum cleaners equipped with 75 minutes of running time and smart mapping technology. For mid-tier options, their available products are the Roomba 980, 960, 890 and e5 models which are all featured with Gen 2 motors and 5x power suction. The Roomba 690 and 650 series are lower-cost alternatives that can sweep off even the most elusive dust and crumbles in the house.

What is the origin of Black Friday? The day after Thanksgiving is called Black Friday due to the disruption it causes as large numbers of shoppers clog city streets to take advantage of special holiday offers.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023616/Black_Friday_2019_Expert_Guide_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Retail Egg