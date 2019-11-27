Compare The Best Roomba e6, e5, i7 & 960 Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Roomba Robot Vacuum Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse
Check out the top Roomba robot vacuum deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring Roomba i7, 960, 980, 690, e6, e5 and more robot vacuum sales
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roomba robot vacuum Black Friday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Retail Fuse have compared the best Roomba 960, 980, 690 and i7 robot vacuum deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best Roomba deals:
- Save up to 43% on Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to $40 on the Roomba 675, 614 & more 600 series robot vacuums - at Amazon
- Save $50 on the Roomba 675 - at iRobot.com (ends 12/2)
- Save up to $150 on the Roomba 800 series at Amazon
- Save up to 38% on the Roomba e6 at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on the Roomba e5 at Amazon (limited time deal)
- iRobot Roomba s9 & s9+ available now at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save on a wide range of Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums and bundles - at Amazon
- Save up to $250 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on iRobot Roomba 900 series robot vacuums at Amazon
- Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum - at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
- Save up to $100 on the iRobot Braava jet M6 robot mop at Amazon - the M6 tackles sticky messes, grime, and kitchen grease with ease (limited time deal)
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com - bundles available on Roomba i7, i7+, 960, s9 & e5 paired with Braava jet mops (ends 12/7)
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
iRobot is one of the leading manufacturers of robotic vacuum cleaners in the market. Popularly known for their Roomba robot vacuums, these autonomous cleaners provide different features, such as tangle-free brushes, separate sweep canister, powerful vacuums, obstacle avoidance and intelligent mapping. The Roomba 980 and 960 Series are some of the company's premium vacuum cleaners -- having longer battery endurance, wifi connectivity, as well as stronger suction power than low-end models. iRobot also houses different Roomba vacuum cleaners, including the 890, 690 and the latest i7+, a predecessor of the dirt detecting i7.
What is the origin of Black Friday? Black Friday was so-named for the increased revenue that retailers would generate over the Thanksgiving shopping season, which often generates them large profits and sends them 'into the black'.
