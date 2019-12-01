Compare the Best Sony Headphones Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Sony WH1000 XM2 & XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse
Sony headphones Cyber Monday 2019 deals are live now, here's all the best Sony noise canceling headphones Cyber Monday savings
Dec 01, 2019, 00:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Sony headphones deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Retail Fuse. Links to the top Sony WH1000 XM3 and WH1000 XM2 noise canceling wireless headphones deals for shoppers this year are listed below.
Best Sony Headphones deals:
- Save up to $72 on Sony WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones at Amazon - Sony's top-rated wireless headphones features industry-leading noise cancelation and Ambient Sound control
- Save up to $111 on Sony's wide range of noise canceling headphones at Amazon
- Save up to $70 on Sony WH1000XM3 headphones at Walmart - deals available on wireless WH1000XM3 headphones
- Save up to 68% on a wide range of Sony wireless Bluetooth & noise canceling headphones at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling WH-1000XM3 & 1000-XM2 noise canceling headphones
- Save up to 45% on Sony noise canceling headphones at Walmart - check the latest deals on best-selling Sony wireless & noise canceling headphones, including the WH1000XM3 & XM2
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sony headphones are some of the most sought after wireless audio peripherals in the market today. Top draws include the Sony WH1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones, the upgrade to the highly rated 1000XM2, which offers enhanced sound reproduction and improved background noise reduction. It also guarantees longer battery life, making it an attractive choice for busy professionals and music enthusiasts alike.
Are deals still available on Cyber Monday? In recent years, retailers have started offering more online deals on the Monday after Black Friday, resulting in the Cyber Monday craze. Special deals and additional promotions are often introduced on Cyber Monday to retain shopper excitement.
Accounting for 72% of all online sales during Cyber Monday 2018, Amazon enjoys a massive lead over other major retailers on this sales day.
