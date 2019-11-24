Compare the Best Sony PS4 & PS VR Black Friday Deals 2019: Early PlayStation 4 Pro, Slim & PS VR Bundle Sales Reviewed by Spending Lab
Sales experts review the top early Black Friday Sony PlayStation VR & PS4 console & controller deals for shoppers in 2019
Nov 24, 2019, 11:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Spending Lab have published their list of the best early PS4, PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PS VR deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best Sony PS4 deals:
- Save up to 48% on top-rated Sony PS4 consoles, bundles & controllers at Amazon - check live prices on popular PlayStation 4 models with 500GB or 1TB storage and HDR enabled games
- Save up to $50 on the Sony PS4 Pro gaming console at Amazon - the PS4 Pro enhances gaming experiences with 4K video quality, HDR technology and Boost Mode for faster frame rates
- Save up to 50% on PlayStation VR (PS VR) gaming headsets at Amazon
- Save up to $145 on PS4 Slim consoles at Amazon - check deals on lightweight PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Slim consoles and bundles
- Save up to 30% on Sony Dualshock 4 wireless controllers for Playstation 4 - click the link for the full range of PS4 controller deals on Amazon
- Save on PS4, PS4 Pro & PS4 Slim consoles, bundles & games at Walmart.com
Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The PlayStation 4 is a home video game console developed and sold by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was first released in 2013 and differs from the previous PS3 by placing more emphasis on social interaction and compatibility with other mediums and devices. Sony offers many additional accessories to enhance the gaming experience, including wireless controllers, audio equipment with microphone for player interaction, Virtual Reality gadgets, special controllers and more. Additionally, with PlayStation Now, gamers can access hundreds of games like the popular Spider-man: Game of the Year Edition and other PS4, PS3 and PS2 games on their PC or PS4 console for a monthly fee.
How big of a discount can shoppers find on Black Friday? Retailers typically apply considerable discounts on a wide selection of items during Black Friday. A 2016 study by e-commerce analyst Profitero showed that electronic devices normally priced from $50 to $100 went on sale with an average discount of 36% off over Black Friday.
The best deals are usually available online. In recent years, the majority of shoppers have shifted from going in-store to making online purchases.
