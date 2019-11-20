Compare the Best Verizon Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Fios Wireless & iPhone, Pixel & Galaxy Cell Phone Deals Rated by Consumer Articles
Nov 20, 2019, 11:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Verizon Wireless Black Friday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest early savings on Verizon Fios plans and iPhone 11, iPhone XS, Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 listed below by the deals experts at Consumer Articles.
Best Verizon Wireless deals:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Save up to 55% on Apple iPhones including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11, XR, XS & 8 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Switch and get up to $700 off iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro - at Verizon Wireless
- Get $300 off iPhone XR - at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios Internet, TV, & home phone bundles - save on a wide range of Fios plans including Gigabit Connection & Custom TV & more
- Save up to $750 on a wide range of Androids & iPhones at Verizon Wireless - including impressive deals when you switch your plan to Verizon
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Pairing a wide wireless network with a large variety of cell phone models, Verizon is one of the best telecom carriers in the US. Some of the phones one can get with Verizon Wireless plans include the Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone XS Max. They also have the Verizon Fios which is an internet service bundled with a telephone and a television.
What can be expected for Black Friday deals? Most Black Friday deals involve large discounts on items across every product category. Last year, toys offered during the sales holiday were listed with an average savings of 31 percent, based on data recorded by Adobe Digital Insights.
Each year, more and more Black Friday shoppers make their purchases online rather than in-store. CNBC reported that online sales went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.
