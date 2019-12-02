Compare the Best Wayfair Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Top Wayfair Mattress, TV Stand, Recliner & Furniture Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato
Our round-up of the best Wayfair deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Wayfair furniture deals on TV stands, recliners, chairs, mattresses and more
Dec 02, 2019, 02:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top Wayfair home furniture deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Deal Tomato have published their list of the best Wayfair recliner, mattress, TV stand, furniture and home decor deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best Wayfair deals:
- Save up to 80% on quality furniture, appliances & home decor at Wayfair's Black Friday Blowout sale - new products added daily including best-selling mattresses, recliners & TV stands
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of best-selling TV stands - save on a wide range of TV stands & entertainment centers from top brands such as Three Posts, Zip Code, Beachcrest Home and more at Wayfair.com
- Save up to 70% on living room seating - save on sleeper sectionals, armchairs, recliner seats and more at Wayfair.com
- Save up to $405 on Wayfair Sleep, Symple Stuff & other top-rated mattresses at Wayfair.com - save on memory foam, firm & medium innerspring & hybrid mattresses in all sizes
- Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture - limited time deals available on sectional outdoor sofas, 3 piece dining sets, folding chairs and more at Wayfair.com
- Save up to $436 on a broad selection of chairs & recliners at Wayfair.com - check live prices on best-selling Leony, Kai, Aesly, Three Posts & more best-selling chairs & recliners
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Online shopping offers a lot of convenience and Wayfair caters to people who want to shop from the comforts of home. The company sells furniture, home décor, mattresses, pillows, lighting, kitchenware, appliances, and the like. As an online store, their digital platform is said to contain millions of items from suppliers all over the world – from tv stands to a recliner, bathing to cooking essentials, Wayfair has it all and more.
Are Cyber Monday deals still offered by retailers? The Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday began being called Cyber Monday as retailers started extending their Black Friday sales into the next week by focusing on online deals. These deals include savings on new items as well as extensions of previous sales.
Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Deal Tomato
Share this article