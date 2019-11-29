Compare Verizon, AT&T & Sprint Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Mobile Phone Deals Shared by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here are the best Boost Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon Wireless and Straight Talk Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on the latest Android (Galaxy, Pixel, Huawei, LG, OnePlus) and Apple iPhone (11, 11 Pro, Xs, XR and 8) smartphones by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Verizon deals:

● Get $400 off Apple iPhone 11 at Verizon - ends today. With select trade in. Switch with Unlimited & get $400 more.

● Get a free Galaxy S10e and Galaxy Watch when you switch - at Verizon

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 & 3a

Best AT&T deals:

● Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 4 XL

● Save up to $500 on Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 smartwatches - at AT&T

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones

● Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

● Save up to 90% on LG smartphones

Best Sprint deals:

● Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)

● Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - at Sprint

● Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - at Sprint

● Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - at Sprint

● Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones

● Save 50% on any Apple Watch (offer ends 1/9)

● Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads

● Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab

More cell phone deals:

● Save over 60% off select phones at the Boost Mobile Black Friday sale - online only

● Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store

● Save up to 76% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile US, Sprint and US Cellular are the top five largest telecoms in the United States, reports WorldAtlas. Each provider has their own strengths and they offer a wide range of smartphone plans and unlocked Apple and Android cell phones for new and existing customers. When choosing a network provider, users should check the strength of network coverage in their area and whether their mobile phone is compatible with the carrier. For those on a budget, Boost Mobile offers prepaid and no contract cell phone plans for the latest phones.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? Retail giants Amazon and Walmart offer the widest range of discounted products for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, making them the best stores for holiday season sales.

Amazon reported sales of 180 million items online in 2018 during the period from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday. Amazon makes sure that shoppers can find deals in every department throughout the full Black Friday shopping weekend by adding new discounted products on a daily basis.

Walmart's online revenue is predicted to grow by approximately 33% in 2019, according to e-commerce analytics company eMarketer. Walmart is currently trailing Amazon and eBay as the third-largest online retailer in the US.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse