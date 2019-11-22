Compare VR Headset Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Go & PlayStation VR Savings Identified by Deal Stripe
Nov 22, 2019, 07:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best early VR headset deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best early HTC Vive, Oculus Go, Rift, Quest & PlayStation VR Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Deal Stripe.
Best VR Headsets deals:
- Save up to 44% on popular VR headsets at Amazon - check live prices on Oculus Rift, Quest & Go, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear, Sony PSVR and other virtual reality gaming headsets
- Save up to $50 on HTC Vive VR headsets at Amazon - save on the latest HTC Vive Cosmos, HTC Vive Pro & HTC Vive Pro Eye headsets, bundles & accessories
- Save on Oculus VR headsets at Amazon - check live prices on Oculus Rift S, Oculus Go & Oculus Quest standalone headsets & accessories
- Save up to $100 on Lenovo Mirage VR headsets at Amazon - comes with Worldsense Body Tracking & Ultra-Crisp QHD Display
- Save on PlayStation VR headsets & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on Sony PSVR bundles with select virtual reality gaming titles such as Skyrim & Astro Robot Rescue Mission
- Save up to 25% on highly rated VR goggles & gaming VR headsets at Walmart.com - check live prices on Oculus, HTC & PlayStation VR headsets for PC and gaming consoles
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The VR headset has yet to become a norm in the gaming sphere. Tethered models like the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR have dropped in price while standalone versions like the Oculus Go are growing popular. This has led manufacturers to release wireless adapters. The PSVR 2 is expected to be wireless due to this as well.
What are Black Friday deals and how do they work? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.
In recent years, the best Black Friday deals have usually been found on the web, which is now the preferred shopping method for consumers in the US. Deloitte's 2018 study revealed that fully half of all surveyed shoppers favored online sales over in-store deals.
