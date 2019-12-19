CompareCards Ranks Airports with the Most and Least Crowded Flights

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of life's underappreciated joys of flying is arriving at your assigned seat and discovering that no one is sitting next to you. It's almost like getting an instant – and free – flight upgrade to a seat with more space. Sadly, departing from an airport on a congested flight means you're less likely to land one of these coveted seating arrangements.

CompareCards.com looked at 2018 data for 100 of the largest airports and compared the number of passengers to the number of available seats on departing flights. Here are the airports that had the most and least crowded flights.

Key Findings

Most Crowded Flights:

The airport with the most crowded flights is Denver International Airport. In 2018, there were 36.7 million available seats on flights departing from Denver International and about 31.7 million of those seats were occupied. That means Denver International had an occupancy rate of 86.4%.

Coming in second is Orlando International Airport. This airport saw overall less traffic than Denver with just 27.3 million available seats. But flights out of Orlando International were still quite full. The average flight was filled to 85.6% of capacity.

Hovering around 85% capacity is another Colorado Airport: Colorado Springs Airport. Flights departing this airport had 1.05 million available seats and 890,000 people filled them.

At the bottom of the list where you are most likely to have some elbow room are smaller airports. Dayton International Airport in Ohio for example, filled just 72.6% of its possible 1.2 million seats.

Flights out of Kona International Airport in Hawaii , were filled to just 73.6% of capacity, the second-lowest rate in the study.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska , was the third least-crowded airport in our study. Just 73.9% of the available seats on flights out of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport were filled.

One outlier at the bottom of the list is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. This Washington, D.C. -area airport was one of the larger ones in the study to rank in the bottom 20. Reagan National Airport had 14.47 million seats available in 2018 and 11.4 million passengers. Only 78.8% of seats on flights out of Reagan National were occupied.

20 Airports with the Most Crowded Flights

Rank Airport City Available

Seats Total

Passengers Percent

Capacity 1 DEN Denver, CO 36,656,984 31,679,636 86.40% 2 MCO Orlando, FL 27,264,516 23,347,865 85.60% 3 COS Colorado

Springs, CO 1,050,250 890,151 84.80% 4 ATL Atlanta, GA 61,747,424 52,262,056 84.60% 5 PIE St. Petersburg,

FL 1,323,784 1,118,673 84.50% 6 LAS Las Vegas, NV 28,649,368 24,056,376 84.00% 7 EWR Newark, NJ 27,350,305 22,889,355 83.70% 8 ALB Albany, NY 1,734,169 1,449,749 83.60% 9 FLL Fort Lauderdale,

FL 21,202,618 17,718,941 83.60% 10 LAX Los Angeles,

CA 51,821,851 43,301,056 83.60% 11 TPA Tampa, FL 12,559,384 10,485,732 83.50% 12 RSW Fort Myers, FL 5,566,905 4,641,226 83.40% 13 SEA Seattle, WA 28,898,275 24,081,549 83.30% 14 SAN San Diego, CA 14,757,712 12,294,344 83.30% 15 SNA Santa Ana, CA 6,295,795 5,233,358 83.10% 16 SLC Salt Lake City,

UT 14,773,567 12,273,750 83.10% 17 MSP Minneapolis,

MN 22,334,170 18,514,238 82.90% 18 PWM Portland, ME 1,286,340 1,064,021 82.70% 19 PHX Phoenix, AZ 26,468,577 21,890,856 82.70% 20 SFB Sanford, FL 1,822,607 1,506,835 82.70%

20 Airports with the Least Crowded Flights

Rank Airport City Available

Seats Total

Passengers Percent

Capacity 1 DAY Dayton, OH 1,185,995 860,749 72.60% 2 KOA Kona, HI 2,478,392 1,823,273 73.60% 3 ANC Anchorage, AK 3,548,949 2,621,972 73.90% 4 BUR Burbank, CA 3,637,519 2,733,559 75.10% 5 MSN Madison, WI 1,375,145 1,055,290 76.70% 6 TUL Tulsa, OK 1,983,297 1,522,728 76.80% 7 BHM Birmingham, AL 1,950,876 1,502,120 77.00% 8 LIH Lihue, HI 2,135,677 1,644,658 77.00% 9 GSO Greensboro/High

Point, NC 1,227,700 946,145 77.10% 10 ELP El Paso, TX 2,136,255 1,649,085 77.20% 11 SDF Louisville, KY 2,460,224 1,901,450 77.30% 12 SAV Savannah, GA 1,762,093 1,366,132 77.50% 13 LIT Little Rock, AR 1,347,500 1,050,122 77.90% 14 GEG Spokane, WA 2,414,898 1,885,023 78.10% 15 TYS Knoxville, TN 1,375,058 1,075,076 78.20% 16 OAK Oakland, CA 8,694,751 6,809,540 78.30% 17 SJC San Jose, CA 9,116,602 7,155,080 78.50% 18 FAT Fresno, CA 1,086,907 853,982 78.60% 19 ISP Islip, NY 1,048,855 824,224 78.60% 20 DCA Washington, DC 14,471,816 11,397,270 78.80%

Preparation is key when headed to an airport with a full flight

Arrive early. The minimum amount of time you need to check-in before departure varies from one airline to the next and from airport to airport. Following these guidelines (or arriving even a bit earlier) and checking your airport's website before a flight can help you determine how much time you'll need to check-in, go through security and relax at the gate before your flight departs.

The minimum amount of time you need to check-in before departure varies from one airline to the next and from airport to airport. Following these guidelines (or arriving even a bit earlier) and checking your airport's website before a flight can help you determine how much time you'll need to check-in, go through security and relax at the gate before your flight departs. Pack light. Traveling without a checked bag can help you avoid baggage fees and a long line at the baggage check-in desk or kiosk.

Traveling without a checked bag can help you avoid baggage fees and a long line at the baggage check-in desk or kiosk. Scout out the airport lounges. Airport lounges can offer some peace away from the chaos of a crowded airport.

The bottom line

Flying from a busy airport may be unavoidable, but knowing which airports are the most crowded can help you prepare accordingly. Arriving early and packing light can make flying less of a hassle. Keeping a few travel credit cards in your wallet may unlock access to additional perks, amenities and upgrades that can make for a more enjoyable travel experience. If you're on the hunt for a travel credit card, take a look at our roundup of the best travel cards.

