CompareCards Ranks Best and Worst Airports for Holiday Travel in 2019
Using a decade's worth of delay and cancellation data, the study finds Chicago-Midway, Chicago-O'Hare and Newark to be the three worst airports for holiday travel
Oct 30, 2019, 15:32 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, if you plan to fly out of a Chicago airport, there's a decent chance that your trip will be cut short due to delayed flights. This is according to CompareCards' 2019 study on the Best and Worst Airports for Holiday Travel, which analyzed holiday flight delays and cancellations among the 50 busiest US airports to find out which airports have the worst track records when it comes to getting to your destination on time.
Key Findings
- The Best:
- Most On-Time Flights During Holiday Travel Season: Honolulu. Travelers leaving Honolulu can expect the most reliable air travel, with 86% of flights reaching their destinations on time. Kahului, Hawaii isn't too far behind with 85% of flights reaching their destinations within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival times. Portland comes in third with 78.4% of flights arriving on time.
- Least Cancellations: Honolulu has the least flight cancellations, with .4% of flights facing cancellations. Kahului isn't far behind with cancellations to only .5% of holiday flights, and Seattle comes in third with .7% of holiday flights cancelled.
- More than one in three flights originating at these airports were delayed: Chicago Midway, Chicago O'Hare, Newark, Denver and Houston Hobby.
- The Worst:
- Chicago #1 for Most Flight Delays. The study shows that Chicago-area airports are the most likely to have flights delayed during the holiday season. In fact, just 63% of flights out of Chicago's Midway airport reached their destinations on time, the worst of any airport reviewed. At nearby O'Hare, it's not much better, with only 65% of flights reaching their destinations within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival times. Just under 4% of flights are canceled there. Additionally, the worst day to fly out of Chicago is December 22.
- Newark is #1 for Most Flight Cancellations: Not only does the New Jersey airport have the third-worst flight delay record on the list, with just over 65% of departing flights arriving on time, it also has the distinction of having the highest December holiday cancellation rates, with a 10-year average of 4%.
|
Rank - Most
|
Airport
|
% of Flights
|
% of Flights
|
% of Flights
|
Worst
|
1
|
Chicago - Midway
|
62.7%
|
34.7%
|
2.6%
|
Dec. 22
|
2
|
Chicago - O'Hare
|
64.9%
|
31.5%
|
3.6%
|
Dec. 22
|
3
|
Newark
|
65.3%
|
30.7%
|
4.0%
|
Dec. 21
|
4
|
Denver
|
65.6%
|
32.7%
|
1.7%
|
Dec. 26
|
4
|
Houston - Hobby
|
65.6%
|
33.0%
|
1.3%
|
Dec. 27
|
6
|
New York - John F. Kennedy
|
67.3%
|
29.3%
|
3.5%
|
Dec. 29
|
7
|
Oakland
|
67.4%
|
32.0%
|
0.7%
|
Dec. 21
|
8
|
Dallas - Love Field
|
67.9%
|
30.6%
|
1.6%
|
Dec. 27
|
9
|
Baltimore
|
68.7%
|
29.8%
|
1.5%
|
Dec. 20
|
9
|
Dallas - Fort Worth
|
68.7%
|
27.8%
|
3.5%
|
Dec. 27
|
11
|
St. Louis
|
69.7%
|
29.0%
|
1.3%
|
Dec. 27
|
12
|
Salt Lake City
|
69.9%
|
29.2%
|
0.9%
|
Dec. 29
|
13
|
Los Angeles
|
70.2%
|
28.4%
|
1.4%
|
Dec. 21
|
14
|
San Francisco
|
70.4%
|
27.4%
|
2.2%
|
Dec. 21
|
15
|
Kansas City
|
70.6%
|
27.0%
|
2.3%
|
Dec. 20
|
16
|
Sacramento
|
71.2%
|
27.6%
|
1.1%
|
Dec. 22
|
17
|
Nashville
|
71.3%
|
27.2%
|
1.5%
|
Dec. 20
|
18
|
Philadelphia
|
71.5%
|
26.0%
|
2.5%
|
Dec. 27
|
19
|
Las Vegas
|
71.9%
|
27.4%
|
0.8%
|
Dec. 22
|
20
|
Cincinnati
|
72.1%
|
24.5%
|
3.5%
|
Dec. 26
|
20
|
Minneapolis - St. Paul
|
72.1%
|
26.4%
|
1.5%
|
Dec. 26
|
22
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
72.2%
|
26.6%
|
1.2%
|
Dec. 26
|
22
|
San Jose
|
72.2%
|
27.0%
|
0.8%
|
Dec. 22
|
24
|
Houston - Bush
|
72.4%
|
25.9%
|
1.7%
|
Dec. 27
|
25
|
Washington - Dulles
|
73.3%
|
24.4%
|
2.2%
|
Dec. 21
|
26
|
Boston
|
74.0%
|
23.4%
|
2.6%
|
Dec. 29
|
26
|
Charlotte
|
74.0%
|
23.8%
|
2.3%
|
Dec. 26
|
28
|
San Diego
|
74.2%
|
24.4%
|
1.4%
|
Dec. 22
|
29
|
Raleigh - Durham
|
74.4%
|
23.2%
|
2.4%
|
Dec. 27
|
30
|
Cleveland
|
74.7%
|
22.9%
|
2.4%
|
Dec. 27
|
30
|
Indianapolis
|
74.7%
|
23.0%
|
2.3%
|
Dec. 27
|
32
|
Pittsburgh
|
74.8%
|
23.5%
|
1.7%
|
Dec. 27
|
33
|
Orange County
|
75.1%
|
23.4%
|
1.4%
|
Dec. 22
|
33
|
Phoenix
|
75.1%
|
24.0%
|
0.9%
|
Dec. 22
|
35
|
Detroit
|
75.6%
|
22.6%
|
1.7%
|
Dec. 26
|
35
|
New Orleans
|
75.6%
|
23.4%
|
1.0%
|
Dec. 27
|
37
|
Orlando
|
75.7%
|
23.2%
|
1.1%
|
Dec. 26
|
38
|
Miami
|
76.0%
|
22.8%
|
1.2%
|
Dec. 26
|
39
|
Austin
|
76.2%
|
22.7%
|
1.2%
|
Dec. 27
|
39
|
Charlotte
|
76.2%
|
22.6%
|
1.1%
|
Dec. 28
|
41
|
Tampa
|
76.6%
|
22.3%
|
1.1%
|
Dec. 26
|
41
|
Washington - Reagan
|
76.6%
|
20.6%
|
2.8%
|
Dec. 27
|
43
|
Atlanta
|
77.0%
|
21.6%
|
1.4%
|
Dec. 27
|
43
|
San Antonio
|
77.0%
|
21.8%
|
1.2%
|
Dec. 27
|
45
|
Fort Myers
|
77.5%
|
21.0%
|
1.5%
|
Dec. 26
|
46
|
New York - LaGuardia
|
77.7%
|
18.9%
|
3.4%
|
Dec. 21
|
47
|
Seattle
|
78.3%
|
21.1%
|
0.5%
|
Dec. 20
|
48
|
Portland
|
78.4%
|
20.8%
|
0.7%
|
Dec. 21
|
49
|
Kahului
|
84.6%
|
14.9%
|
0.5%
|
Dec. 21
|
50
|
Honolulu
|
86.2%
|
13.5%
|
0.4%
|
Dec. 21
How to prepare for holiday flight delays:
- Choose nonstop if possible. You may pay more for a direct flight, but it could save you a headache, and maybe even money in the long run
- Know your rights. Airlines are required by the FAA to be upfront about what accommodations or refunds they offer passengers in the case of a flight delay or cancellation. If you're not getting that information, ask for it.
- Book flights in advance. Booking early offers more options and a bigger variety of available flight times.
- Take an early flight. If you go with the first flight out, your plane will likely be there for you already, thus upping your odds of getting out on time, barring any weather-related issues.
For more information and to see the full study, please visit: https://www.comparecards.com/blog/best-worst-airports-airports-holiday-delays-cancellations/
Methodology
CompareCards analyzed 10 years of Department of Transportation flight data (2009 – 2018) for the 50 busiest airports in the U.S. for travel dates Dec. 20-31 each year. On-time is defined as flights departing the airport that reach their destination within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.
About LendingTree
LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.
About CompareCards:
CompareCards' mission is to help people make smarter, more informed, healthier financial decisions based on deeper knowledge of financial offers. Each month, over 2.9 million visitors come to CompareCards' website to independently compare credit cards side-by-side and choose a credit card based on interest rate, reward benefit, cost savings, and other factors that are important to each person. CompareCards provides easy-to-use, objective tools and educational resources that help people do everything from making credit card comparisons to managing their credit health. For more information, please visit http://www.comparecards.com.
