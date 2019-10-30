CompareCards Ranks Best and Worst Airports for Holiday Travel in 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, if you plan to fly out of a Chicago airport, there's a decent chance that your trip will be cut short due to delayed flights. This is according to CompareCards' 2019 study on the Best and Worst Airports for Holiday Travel, which analyzed holiday flight delays and cancellations among the 50 busiest US airports to find out which airports have the worst track records when it comes to getting to your destination on time.

Key Findings

The Best:

Most On-Time Flights During Holiday Travel Season: Honolulu . Travelers leaving Honolulu can expect the most reliable air travel, with 86% of flights reaching their destinations on time. Kahului, Hawaii isn't too far behind with 85% of flights reaching their destinations within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival times. Portland comes in third with 78.4% of flights arriving on time.

Least Cancellations: Honolulu has the least flight cancellations, with .4% of flights facing cancellations. Kahului isn't far behind with cancellations to only .5% of holiday flights, and Seattle comes in third with .7% of holiday flights cancelled.

More than one in three flights originating at these airports were delayed: Chicago Midway, Chicago O'Hare, Newark , Denver and Houston Hobby .

Chicago #1 for Most Flight Delays. The study shows that Chicago -area airports are the most likely to have flights delayed during the holiday season. In fact, just 63% of flights out of Chicago's Midway airport reached their destinations on time, the worst of any airport reviewed. At nearby O'Hare, it's not much better, with only 65% of flights reaching their destinations within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival times. Just under 4% of flights are canceled there. Additionally, the worst day to fly out of Chicago is December 22 .

Newark is #1 for Most Flight Cancellations: Not only does the New Jersey airport have the third-worst flight delay record on the list, with just over 65% of departing flights arriving on time, it also has the distinction of having the highest December holiday cancellation rates, with a 10-year average of 4%.

Travel Day 1 Chicago - Midway 62.7% 34.7% 2.6% Dec. 22 2 Chicago - O'Hare 64.9% 31.5% 3.6% Dec. 22 3 Newark 65.3% 30.7% 4.0% Dec. 21 4 Denver 65.6% 32.7% 1.7% Dec. 26 4 Houston - Hobby 65.6% 33.0% 1.3% Dec. 27 6 New York - John F. Kennedy 67.3% 29.3% 3.5% Dec. 29 7 Oakland 67.4% 32.0% 0.7% Dec. 21 8 Dallas - Love Field 67.9% 30.6% 1.6% Dec. 27 9 Baltimore 68.7% 29.8% 1.5% Dec. 20 9 Dallas - Fort Worth 68.7% 27.8% 3.5% Dec. 27 11 St. Louis 69.7% 29.0% 1.3% Dec. 27 12 Salt Lake City 69.9% 29.2% 0.9% Dec. 29 13 Los Angeles 70.2% 28.4% 1.4% Dec. 21 14 San Francisco 70.4% 27.4% 2.2% Dec. 21 15 Kansas City 70.6% 27.0% 2.3% Dec. 20 16 Sacramento 71.2% 27.6% 1.1% Dec. 22 17 Nashville 71.3% 27.2% 1.5% Dec. 20 18 Philadelphia 71.5% 26.0% 2.5% Dec. 27 19 Las Vegas 71.9% 27.4% 0.8% Dec. 22 20 Cincinnati 72.1% 24.5% 3.5% Dec. 26 20 Minneapolis - St. Paul 72.1% 26.4% 1.5% Dec. 26 22 Fort Lauderdale 72.2% 26.6% 1.2% Dec. 26 22 San Jose 72.2% 27.0% 0.8% Dec. 22 24 Houston - Bush 72.4% 25.9% 1.7% Dec. 27 25 Washington - Dulles 73.3% 24.4% 2.2% Dec. 21 26 Boston 74.0% 23.4% 2.6% Dec. 29 26 Charlotte 74.0% 23.8% 2.3% Dec. 26 28 San Diego 74.2% 24.4% 1.4% Dec. 22 29 Raleigh - Durham 74.4% 23.2% 2.4% Dec. 27 30 Cleveland 74.7% 22.9% 2.4% Dec. 27 30 Indianapolis 74.7% 23.0% 2.3% Dec. 27 32 Pittsburgh 74.8% 23.5% 1.7% Dec. 27 33 Orange County 75.1% 23.4% 1.4% Dec. 22 33 Phoenix 75.1% 24.0% 0.9% Dec. 22 35 Detroit 75.6% 22.6% 1.7% Dec. 26 35 New Orleans 75.6% 23.4% 1.0% Dec. 27 37 Orlando 75.7% 23.2% 1.1% Dec. 26 38 Miami 76.0% 22.8% 1.2% Dec. 26 39 Austin 76.2% 22.7% 1.2% Dec. 27 39 Charlotte 76.2% 22.6% 1.1% Dec. 28 41 Tampa 76.6% 22.3% 1.1% Dec. 26 41 Washington - Reagan 76.6% 20.6% 2.8% Dec. 27 43 Atlanta 77.0% 21.6% 1.4% Dec. 27 43 San Antonio 77.0% 21.8% 1.2% Dec. 27 45 Fort Myers 77.5% 21.0% 1.5% Dec. 26 46 New York - LaGuardia 77.7% 18.9% 3.4% Dec. 21 47 Seattle 78.3% 21.1% 0.5% Dec. 20 48 Portland 78.4% 20.8% 0.7% Dec. 21 49 Kahului 84.6% 14.9% 0.5% Dec. 21 50 Honolulu 86.2% 13.5% 0.4% Dec. 21

How to prepare for holiday flight delays:

Choose nonstop if possible. You may pay more for a direct flight, but it could save you a headache, and maybe even money in the long run

You may pay more for a direct flight, but it could save you a headache, and maybe even money in the long run Know your rights. Airlines are required by the FAA to be upfront about what accommodations or refunds they offer passengers in the case of a flight delay or cancellation. If you're not getting that information, ask for it.

Airlines are required by the FAA to be upfront about what accommodations or refunds they offer passengers in the case of a flight delay or cancellation. If you're not getting that information, ask for it. Book flights in advance. Booking early offers more options and a bigger variety of available flight times.

Booking early offers more options and a bigger variety of available flight times. Take an early flight. If you go with the first flight out, your plane will likely be there for you already, thus upping your odds of getting out on time, barring any weather-related issues.

For more information and to see the full study, please visit: https://www.comparecards.com/blog/best-worst-airports-airports-holiday-delays-cancellations/

Methodology

CompareCards analyzed 10 years of Department of Transportation flight data (2009 – 2018) for the 50 busiest airports in the U.S. for travel dates Dec. 20-31 each year. On-time is defined as flights departing the airport that reach their destination within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.



